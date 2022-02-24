360 Worldwide Entertainment Unveils Vegas Latin Summer Beach Fest Concert Series

The first-ever edition of Vegas Latin Summer Beach Fest, presented by 360 Worldwide Entertainment, will offer a “one-of-a-kind” experience in Las Vegas throughout spring and summer, the company tells Billboard.

The concept, dubbed the “Caribbean Edition,” is a concert series composed of 11 shows: nine three-day beach festivals at the Mandalay Bay Beach, and two concerts at the T-Moible Arena.

“As the company that established the Latin music festival format, we are proud to innovate the live music experience once again,” said Lucas Piña, founder, 360 Worldwide Entertainment. “After an exhausting pandemic, we are again the first to advocate and support our Latin culture in general, providing the city of Las Vegas with a truly enriching cultural experience for its community and tourism,” added the former SBS Entertainment executive who helped conceptualize the company’s marquee events such as Calibash and Miamibash.

The Vegas Latin Summer Beach Fest: Caribbean Edition will “transport you to the beautiful islands of the Caribbean: Cuba, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico through an impressive cultural display,” according to a press release.

The weekend-long festivals at the Mandalay Bay will kick off with Havana Nights (April 15-17) — headlined by Yotuel, Jacob Forever and Osmani García — followed by Dominican Republic Carnaval Nights (May 20-22) and Noches de San Juan (June 17-19). Artists set to perform at Carnaval and Noches de San Juan will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

The two concerts at the T-Mobile Arena include Ricardo Arjona — who will make a stop there as part of his Blanco y Negro Tour on April 23 — and the July 16 show that will wrap up the series which will “feature 21 artists and special guests”

“We have been working tirelessly for a long time on this concept, and the vision of offering something different, far from scaring us, invigorates us,” said Camilo Gonzalez, 360 Worldwide Entertainment’s president. “Back in 2007, when the industry said it was impossible to create a rotating stage, Lucas Piña challenged them. Now, we are returning the focus to Latin music genres that also deserve recognition, such as salsa, merengue, bachata, and urban music.”

For more info on the concert series visit www.vlsfest.com.