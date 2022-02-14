Mike Bahia & Greeicy, Los Dos Carnales & More Latin Acts Share Their Most Unforgettable Valentine’s Day Anecdote

From melted rose-shaped chocolates to buying a reggaetón-inspired Valentine’s Day card or traveling to France to deliver an epic kiss onstage, we all have an unforgettable Día del Amor y la Amistad story.

Power couple Mike Bahia and Greeicy, Los Dos Carnales, Ximena Sariñana, Gerardo Ortiz, Tommy Torres and more Latin acts shared their favorite personal Valentine’s Day memory or anecdote with Billboard. Check them out below, in their own words:

ALCOVER

I had made reservations to have a nice romantic dinner with my significant other at a place we both always wanted to go. She did not know where I was taking her and instead I took her to a fast food drive-through and ordered food, because I had wanted to see her reaction. Her whole mood changed and she wanted to go home. Finally, I took here where I originally had made the reservation and everything went back to normal.

ALEX ROSE

For me, the best way to celebrate the day of love and friendship is seeing my two-year-old daughter wake me up with a rose or a breakfast made by her mother. The best way to celebrate it since she came into the world will always be to see her innocent face giving me a small gift and an “I love you,” even if she doesn’t even know what this day means. These are moments that will remain — and even if she doesn’t remember later, I’ll make sure she knows how she made this day so special for me.

AGUS (MyA)

One Valentine’s Day, I bought flowers but took them home at night so I could surprise the person the next morning. To my surprise, the flowers were dead already when I woke up. I took them to my girlfriend regardless — because it’s the thought that counts, right?

ATOMIC OTRO WAY

I was part of a romantic story one Valentine’s Day. A friend invited me to watch a movie and told me the time I should be there. What I didn’t was that he had rented out the entire theater and invited his entire friends and family to propose to his girlfriend. It was so romantic, and I had the honor of witnessing it.

AYMÉE NUVIOLA

My husband and I like to make each other feel special on the day of love and friendship. Gifts are part of our life, because spontaneously and on whichever day, we give each other something. But on February 14, Paulo always gives me flowers or chocolates because he knows I love that. One time he gave me Cuban croquetas in the shape of a heart. I almost died! He’s very original and has a great sense of humor like me. That’s why we have a lot of fun and enjoy every blessing that God gives us.

I remember that on one Valentine’s I didn’t say anything, but there was something that had caught my attention and I longed to have it — it was like a whim, a girl’s dream. And to my surprise on February 14, 2020, my husband came through the door with flowers, chocolates and a white teddy bear with a heart! That was what I wanted! The bear! I remember I screamed and took the bear from him. He was stunned in the middle of the room because he thought that my love was for him. But then I told him: “Daddy, there is no competition! You are my teddy!” Happy February 14 to all!

BABY YORS

More than anything, my partner’s birthday is the day after, so for the past five years, I take it as an opportunity to celebrate twice. Last year we couldn’t travel or do anything social, so we did a “Netflix and chill” marathon. We stayed two nights at our favorite New York hotel, ordered food from our favorite restaurants, watched movies, and did what couples do as often as we wanted. Mud masks, good conversations, and a beautiful view!

BRIANDA LIZARRAGA

Anyone who knows me knows I’m a huge fan of love and I daydream romantic moments. I was that typical girl who patiently waited to be called to the school’s reception because I had received a bouquet of flowers and a teddy bear from an anonymous person … that never happened.

But one Valentine’s Day, I had been dating this guy for like a month, and I was super excited that we were spending our first Valentine’s Day together. He told me to get ready, but didn’t explain what we were doing. I got in the shower, turned up the music and I was screaming and singing out loud because I was so happy. I would run up and down the hall asking my roommates what I should wear. At the end of the day, he had been in my apartment all that time, cooking dinner for me, and I had no idea. He heard me singing and screaming like a crazy person.

CARMEN BORLA

I moved to New York 10 years ago, arriving on Valentine’s Day. I spent the whole day running around, trying to buy the basic things to survive the first couple of days in a new city by myself, not minding much attention to the red hearts and teddy bears peeking from every corner. Until it was dinner time, couples and families started cruising the streets, sitting down to chat and have a lovely evening. That’s when I finally realized that I was alone, in a big city, with my family very far away.

In the midst of my realization I got a call from my mom who said: “Love is having the capacity and the will to follow what moves you.’ Let this day remind you that paying attention to whatever sparkles you is the biggest act of love you can do for yourself. And if we don’t learn to listen to ourselves we can’t be there for anyone else. Also, if you are not feeling well, text, call, write… do whatever you need. But, express it.”

So, V-Day for me is a day that reminds me how important is to tell those who you love how you feel, remind them that you appreciate them, and [also to] cheer to myself for always choosing to follow my passions.

CARMEN DELEON

One of my favorite Valentine’s Day moments was when I was at rehearsals for a musical and was delivered a bouquet of flowers from a “secret admirer.” Turns out they were from my crush! It was so sweet and made my day.

CAROLINA ROSS

The first Valentine’s Day I celebrated with my boyfriend, he surprised me with a beautiful romantic dinner he cooked for us. Last year, it was my turn to cook for him so I organized a picnic on a rooftop and we ate pizza while we watched Up, one of my favorite movies. Then, I gave him what I called “Our Adventure Book,” which we’ve been filling up every month with photos from our adventures and best moments together. It’s his turn to surprise me this year, so I’ll make sure to keep you all posted on my social media.

CHEO GALLEGO

I remember on a Valentine’s Day, I was with the person I thought was the love of my life. I had been dating her only for a few months and she had just gotten back from a work trip. So, that day, I asked her out and we went to have dinner and watch a movie. But her attitude was off. I thought she was hiding something. We went back to her place to watch another movie and she fell asleep. I checked her phone and realized she had been talking to other people while she was away.

That moment, I felt pain but also motivation. I was thankful that I had found out sooner rather than later. That night, I wrote one of my greatest songs, ‘Let It Go.'”

DAVID (DOMINO SAINTS)

Valentine’s Day is also my birthday and that means I’ve had a lot of parties where no one shows up because they had plans, but the good thing about having a Valentine’s Day birthday is that on a personal level they always give me the double gift, if you know what I mean.

This one time, 75 people came to my beach house in Puerto Rico, because they were all single. And when it comes to restaurants? Not even a soul fits, they have a special menu that day, to serve faster. That’s why I prefer to ask for my favorite food to be cooked at home. Or going to the beach, it’s another vibe, tropical love. A tropical relationship that celebrates life and love on the same day.

DEORRO

There’s nothing like a romantic taco night with my fiancee. We even make heart shaped tortillas on Valentine’s Day.

DYLAN FUENTES

In Colombia for Valentine’s Day we do a secret gift exchange (El Amigo Secreto) and my favorite anecdote is something that happened to me in school. In the classroom we did the “Secret Gift Exchange” and that time I picked out the name of a person who was not the girl I liked, although I had never told her that I liked her. On the day of the exchange, I obviously took the gift for the person I got, but I took another one for my crush because I wanted to take it to her, even though I hand’t picked her name out.

She began guessing looking for who gave her the gift (her secret admirer) she said two names, the first name was another classmate and I said ‘ok well maybe the second will be me’ and nothing. The second name she said wasn’t me, so I preferred not even to say it – and I kept quiet and only one classmate knew. She never knew that it was me.

FRIJO

One February 14, I was really sad after breaking up with my partner and I really needed to express my emotions. I remember I was at a corner of my house and it started to rain. I started to write a song without even thinking and seven hours passed by. I recorded the song and uploaded it. It’s one of the best memories I have of a Valentine’s Day.

GERARDO ORTIZ

One of my favorite Valentine’s Day was when I was able to spend it with my son Santiel when he was just a few months old. That day, I announced publicly that I was a father. It will be one of the most special days for me.

GIOVANNY AYALA

I remember a February 14 when I was still in high school, the prettiest girl in school asked me if I wanted to be her boyfriend. It was the first time I knew what it was like to be filled with hope. I would write her poems, songs. I was also really young and inexperienced… I was so focused on my relationship that I failed chemistry. When my mother found out, she made me break up with my girlfriend. It was painful and embarrassing but today, it’s one of my favorite anecdotes that makes me laugh.

GREEICY & MIKE BAHIA

Bahia: I went to surprise Greeicy in Europe because she was on tour with the soap opera Chica Vampiro and I took the stage and I kissed her. She was in full character and I wasn’t part of the project so everyone was confused because they thought, why is this random person kissing her onstage. I wasn’t even famous then. But it was such an emotional moment that everyone got so excited and didn’t question anything.

INGRATAX

I had planned with my best friend to spend Valentine’s Day together because we were both single. But literally a week before, I had started talking to someone and we decided to spend the day together. Only thing, I didn’t know how to tell my best friend that I had to cancel on her so … the three of us ended up celebrating Valentine’s Day together.

JOEL DELEŌN

To be completely honest I’ve never had a Valentine’s … BUT, this year I do! Valentine’s Day has never been a day that I’ve looked forward to, because I’ve never had anyone to spend it with. The tables have now turned, and I gotta figure out what I’m going to do. I think I may end up loving Valentine’s Day, hehehe. All I know is that It’s gonna be a day filled with passion and romance. There will definitely be anecdotes that I’ll be able to share with you guys next year. Valentines Day this year will for sure be a day to remember, I can feel it!

JONATAN SANCHEZ

My all-time favorite Valentine’s Day was when I was able to watch a sunset, feeling loved with the person that I always wished to be accompanied by. It was a magical experience. We had a picnic where we shared smiles and lived beautiful emotions. It was an unforgettable day that I will never forget.

JOSE MROCHEK (AVIONICA)

My favorite was as a kid. Valentine’s Day was that one opportunity to ask your crush if she would be your valentine. You did it by sending her a folded paper with the question written inside. If she said yes you felt like the king of the world. Best Valentine’s Day ever.

JOSS FAVELA

I was once working with a record label in Monterrey and they told me that we had a few days off in February for Valentine’s Day. Obviously, all my friends were spending the day with their girlfriends or their friends, but I lived very far from all the people that I loved and loved me. I was alone, without money or time but I decided I wouldn’t spend the day alone. I wanted to be with someone special.

So I took the bus to Puerto Vallarta to be with my girlfriend. The road trip was longer than I expected, because it was actually really far. I practically had to go to the other side of the country. I got to spend a few hours with her before I had to jump on a bus again and return to Monterrey.

JOTTA MOORE (WIPLASH)

A couple of years ago I had a big crush on a girl from my high school, and on Valentine’s Day I was ready to tell her how I felt about her — but my best friend did the same just before me. After that, I found out that they were talking for a while before Valentine’s Day and they got into a relationship after that. It was the first and last time that I have been heartbroken… I cried like for two days in a row on my bed.

KEVIN ORTIZ

The most memorable Valentine’s Day to date is when I was trying to swoon over this girl and I surprised her with roses and this huge teddy bear. I asked my friend to go with me to buy all of this and I bought flowers and a bear that were too big and didn’t even fit in my car. So I had to call my brother so he could let me borrow his truck and it was total chaos. I left his truck so dirty. But I was able to fit everything in there and it all the chaos was worth it.

KOBI CANTILLO

My favorite Valentine’s Day was when my girlfriend and I went to dinner, and she told the waitress it was on my birthday. We laughed so much because it was a lie and and the entire restaurant sang happy birthday. She caught me by surprise.

LELI HERNANDEZ

Best valentine’s memory was when my ex-boyfriend blind folded me and took me to a trail of flowers that led to a romantic dinner on the beach in Mexico.

LOS DOS CARNALES

What we love about Valentine’s Day is that we like to gift our beautiful mother with flowers and chocolates and see her face light up with happiness. We like to remind her that for us, she is a mother and a friend.

LUIS CORONEL

Without a doubt, the best Valentine’s Day will be this year’s because of all the wonderful things that have been happening in my life. Best part: I’m releasing a song this year called ‘Cuando Hay Amor’ because I get to celebrate it doing what I love most in life.

LUIS HUMBERTO (ENJAMBRE)

I decided to ask this girl out not because it was Valentine’s Day but because we were both available that day. It’s worth mentioning that we knew each other, before this date, we were acquaintances and got along well. The few times we coincided we always talked about going to drink mezcal and that Valentine’s Day, was the night we were able to set up a time. We got to the mezcal place and after a few drinks, I was brave enough to tell her I liked her. One thing I didn’t really pay attention to was that she did bring up this guy Jos a lot. After I told her I liked her, I also asked who this Jos person was and she said, ‘my partner.’ After that embarrassing moment, we kept drinking and then Jos showed up and, to my surprise, Jos turned out to be a woman.

MAIA REFICCO

My relationship with Valentine’s day has shifted so many times throughout the years. And I think as a kid, it was always so much fun to kind of live vicariously through movies and through media, through eaten chocolate and teddy bears. And then as I grew older, started celebrating it with partners and in very different ways. But I think the most beautiful thing about it was understanding that you can fall in love with so many different things and so many people and aspects of your life. And I think as an adult, my best memory would be definitely just celebrating myself and friendship and love and partners and great food. And that’s what I would say that my relationship with Valentine’s Day is.

MARIELLE HAZLO

I remember my first Valentine’s I was playing in my neighborhood park and along comes my crush with a box of brownies. When I notice they were for me I got so nervous I started blushing. I think that first Valentine’s gift is always so special. Now every Valentine’s Day I receive flowers form my parents — a reminder that love has many faces.

MAXI (MyA)

A funny anecdote from a Valentine’s Day is that one time, I went to buy rose-shaped chocolates — and it was so hot outside that when the person opened them, they had melted. But they were still pretty good, even melted.

MIREYA RAMOS (FLOR DE TOLOACHE)

“I’m a pretty simple lady when it comes to Valentine’s Day or a romantic date — so my memory of my favorite Valentine’s might seem small but it was special to me. One of my most favorite Valentine’s was a few years back, pre-pandemic time and during a tour break, my fiancé Andy surprised me with a fancy dinner at The View restaurant in NYC followed by a show at Lincoln Center.

I love surprises and am used to be the one planning and organizing them, so it was pretty exciting to be surprised by this romantic evening. It was my first time having dinner at a revolving restaurant with the view of one of my favorite city NYC and experiencing an opera at Lincoln Center. When we met at the restaurant’s elevator, he was wearing a cute outfit — instead of real flowers he had flowers made out LEGO, and was wearing one of my favorite Bulgari colognes. I loved and till this day cherish every moment of that night. I also loved his creativity with the Lego flowers because I could keep them forever.

After the Opera, we took a stroll under the city lights, and in the spur of the moment decided to head downtown to listen to some jazz. We went home with our souls filled with good music, and our hearts happy from the love we have for each other. It may sound silly but these kind of details truly mean the world to me.

NOEL SCHAJRIS

This year is a special Valentine’s, because my wife Gwendolyn and I are celebrating our 10th wedding anniversary. And for me, every year is a special moment. My music always inspired beautiful moments to my fans. It’s very common to be in a concert singing these days so this year I’ll be in Phoenix celebrating love. Happy Valentine’s everyone!!!

OMY DE ORO

When I was in college, I had some savings because of when I was able to work. On a Valentine’s Day, I went to the mall to buy a gift for the girl I liked — but when I got there, I saw these really cool tennis shoes I really wanted, so I ended up wasting the money on myself.

OLIVA

My favorite Valentine’s moment, was when I decided to surprise my boyfriend, and set up a glamping date for us! I bought him flowers, wine, packed his bags and took him on a glamping adventure, without our phones for two days, I’m the type of girl that believes a guy should be spoiled too!

PAULA ARENAS

I was four months pregnant at the beginning of 2020. I remember how happy I was. It was a dream that would soon become reality. However, at the same time, I had this constant fear of thinking about my career as a singer and how it would come to an end — I didn’t think I could do everything at once.

On Valentine’s Day my husband had taken me to eat, he gave me some flowers and gave me a letter that filled my heart. He said that he admired me, emphasized that he loved me, and that our son was going to be very lucky to have as a mother a woman who worked to fulfill her dreams — an artist who sings day and night, and who at the same time is the best mother. He said that I could do everything, and he was always there to support me. He came just to give me wings. That day I began to write what is now the album Mis Amores.

PITIZION

One of my favorite Valentine’s Day was a couple of years ago. I was just starting to go out with my boyfriend of that time and he was behaving a little weird therefore I didn’t know what to expect. He asked me to be ready at 8pm, and that we were going out. When he arrived to my house he had 365 roses! Afterwards we went to dinner and he asked me to be his girlfriend!

SARAI

My dad sends me one red rose every year for Valentine’s Day. It reminds me that he’s always thinking of me and has his full support. I hope to pass this down to my family one day.

SESSI

Valentine’s Day for me is a special celebration of love entre familia. I’ve always been spoiled rotten especially from my mom. Chocolates and red roses from my titis and daisies or lilies from my parents! It’s a tradition to always buy each other flowers and a written card.

I remember one of my favorite Valentine’s Days was a surprise to see the Lion King the musical in New York City. We had front row seats and finished it off with a romantic dinner. I must say I’ve had some pretty good luck on love vibes for V-Day! I always believe when your full of love that you receive tenfold! I look forward to all these 2022 angel number love vibes, can’t wait to see what’s in store.

TIAGO PZK

When I was younger, I used to be pretty shameless with people I knew but those that I didn’t know well, I was shy around them. I remember I went to a rap battle, I was probably around 14 years old, and there was this girl whom I thought was so pretty. I got to the plaza and exchanged a few words with her — and when it was my turn to battle, I thought this was my chance to impress her with a more romantic freestyle. But at the end I got so nervous that not only did I not impress her, I also lost the battle. Funniest thing? It was February 14, and it’s a Valentine’s Day I will never forget.

TOMMY TORRES

Every Valentine’s Day, I get super anxious not knowing what to write or say, or what to gift that other person. I think we all feel that but, since I’m a songwriter, I feel there’s more pressure on me. One time, I went to the store to buy a card instead of writing something and I found cards with messages inspired by reggaetón songs. So, I thought the funniest thing was to buy one of these cards — I think I chose one from Yandel, and that was my Valentine’s Day card that year. In romance, it’s important that there’s a sense of humor. If not, the relationship becomes too cold.

ULICES CHAIDEZ

The most special memory I have is that on a February 14 me and my wife became boyfriend and girlfriend. So that’s definitely a Valentine’s Day I’ll never forget, and it’s been the most important one for us since then.

VROD

My favorite moment of Valentine’s Day is to be with my mom, who celebrates her birthday that day. I always divide my time that day. During the day, I wake her up with a bouquet of roses, I take her out to lunch and to shop. At night, I spend it with my partner. One day, I decorated the house with candles, roses, bottles of champagne for my partner and put some music on. It was the best night. But I am always grateful that I get to celebrate the two women I love the most in one day.

XIMENA SARIÑANA

When I was a teenager, on V-Day my school had this thing where students could send each other roses with notes. I always secretly wanted to be that girl that would get it from her crush, and in seventh grade I finally got one … from my baby brother. The note read, ‘To the best sister in the world.’ It was so special to me because it was so unlike him to do something like that. I still keep that note to this day — way more special than any teenage crush’s love note!