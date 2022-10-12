 Urban Outfitters Hosts Mariah Angeliq and Elena Rose During Billboard Latin Music Week

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Billboard and Urban Outfitters teamed up to create a colorful 12-piece capsule collection. The Billboard Latin Week x Urban Outfitters Exclusive Collection includes a graphic t-shirt designed by Latin music sensation, Mariah Angeliq, as well as biker shorts, a bucket hat, & more.

As part of the partnership, Urban Outfitters donated $25,000 to the @HispanicScholarshipFund, empowering students and parents with the knowledge and resources to successfully complete higher education while providing support services and scholarships.

During Billboard’s return to Miami for Latin Music Week, Urban Outfitters hosted a pair of intimate Q&As with Latin music superstars Mariah Angeliq and Elena Rose. Billboard Latin Senior Writer Griselda Flores moderated both conversations while repping the Mariah Angeliq graphic t-shirt from the collection.

To kick the day off, Mariah Angeliq took the stage to share exclusive insight into the design process, what keeps her inspired, and when we can expect her debut album.

When asked how she felt about having a collaboration with Urban Outfitters, Angeliq told Billboard, “This has been my favorite store forever. Even when I was broke and couldn’t buy anything. It’s really crazy to see that I have a shirt with Urban Outfitters.”

Next, Elena Rose followed up with an inspiring conversation about her style, recent Latin GRAMMY nominations, and what’s up next for the singer/songwriter. Over the years, Rose has worked on projects for Selena Gomez, Lunay, and Sebastian Yatra, while exploring her sound as a solo artist. During her Billboard Latin Music Week performance, Rose performed a few new tracks and looks forward to sharing a full body of work with fans.

When asked about sharing advice for aspiring artists in the room, Elena told Billboard, “Take it one day at a time and enjoy the journey. It’s music. Music is the closest thing to God on this earth.”

After both panels wrapped, Elena Rose and Mariah Angeliq were able to spend some meaningful time with fans in the room.

Billboard also released a pair of shopping videos with Mariah Angeliq and Elena Rose picking up a few dope new pieces at Urban Outfitters in Miami. Billboard captured Mariah’s first reaction to seeing her graphic t-shirt on the racks and provided each artist with a chance to show off their unique personal style.

Be sure to shop the Billboard Latin Music Week x Urban Outfitters Exclusive Collection and check out the “Shopping With” videos featuring Mariah Angeliq & Elena Rose.