5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (July 2)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

4 of the Top 5 tracks on YouTube’s Global Top Songs Chart Are in Spanish

According to the most recent YouTube Music Charts and trends recap, Puerto Rican hitmaker Bad Bunny takes the first two spots with his chart-topping hits “Titi Me Preguntó” and “Me Porto Bonito,” featuring Chencho Corleono. Both are part of his latest record-breaking album Un Verano Sin Ti. Coming in at No. 3 is Shakira and Rauw Alejandro‘s “Te Felicito.” In fourth place is Joji‘s “Glimpse of Us,” and Karol G rounds out the top five with her anthem “Provenza.”

On the Billboard charts, “Te Felicito” is currently No. 11 on the Hot Latin Songs tally.

Maluma’s new clothing line

Maluma has released his second clothing collection via Macy’s, which includes matching sets for men and women. Royalty by Maluma, as the collection is called, is all about self-expression and embracing his extraordinary sense of style, says the Colombian hitmaker who adds that he wanted to make sure the collection’s style and colors — which feature prints in bright mojito green, scuba blue and more — were inclusive to everyone and enhanced creativity and imagination.

“Fashion for me is a way of self-expression,” Maluma told Billboard, describing his vision in fashion. “Depending on colors and style, it can describe your mood or enhance it positively. Fashion is like music; creativity and imagination.”

Andrés Cepeda is hitting the road

Colombian singer-songwriter Andrés Cepeda is hitting the road this fall with his La Ruta Púrpura Tour. The trek, a celebration of his more than 20 years as an artist, will be a trip down memory lane as the Latin Grammy-winning musician sings “some of the most important songs of his career that have turned him into one of the most important pop artists of his country,” according to a press release.

The Ruta Púrpura stint is set to kick off Oct. 6 at New York’s Carnegie Hall, and will make stops in major cities such as Atlanta, Miami and Washington, D.C. Cepeda will wrap up the tour at Boston’s Berklee College of Music in November. See the dates here.

Antonio Banderas’ new venture

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas have announced a new production company, Amigos Para Siempre (APS), that will produce Spanish-language theater, musicals and live entertainment shows. According to the announcement, the forthcoming projects will be licensed, produced and developed by APS for Spanish-speaking markets around the globe, including the United States.

“I had the great privilege to work closely with Andrew during the recording and shooting of his celebrated musical Evita in 1996, but it was when I saw Jesus Christ Superstar back in the early 70’s that I became attached to the music, the theatre and the fabulous talent of Andrew Lloyd Webber,” Banderas, who played Che in Lloyd Webber’s Evita, said. “It wouldn’t be wrong to say that I became an actor because of the enormous influence and the strong impression I experienced when I saw Andrew’s musicals. To have the opportunity to work with one of the most respected and admired composers of all times, offering his amazing works for Spanish speaking audiences, is one of the highlights of my career in show business.”

Best Latin songs and albums of 2022 (so far) …

Billboard Latin editors have unveiled their top Latin songs and albums of the year so far. Read all about the 22 songs made the list here. As for the albums, check out the 22 that were included.