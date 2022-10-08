5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Oct. 8)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Bad Bunny Feid See latest videos, charts and news

Jay Wheeler is getting married

The Puerto Rican artist shared the sweet moment when he proposed to his girlfriend, Zhamira Zambrano, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. “She said yes,” he captioned the post on social media. Waiting for the Venezuelan artist onstage was a towering cake decorated with photos of them together, red roses and sunflowers, a big sign that said “Marry Me” and Wheeler dressed in a dinosaur costume. The couple made their relationship Instagram official earlier this year.

Il Volo’s livestream concert

Il Volo has teamed up with tech company VNUE for a benefit concert that will livestream on October 9 from the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The trio’s performance will be produced by Live Nation. Il Volo has confirmed that the group will be donating all proceeds of the livestream to the Red Cross in support of the victims of Hurricane Ian. The concert will be available for streaming exclusively on StageIt.com. Fans may register on StageIt in advance, and purchase “Notes” which fans may use to virtually attend the show.

“Our first show ever in the United States was in Florida at the beginning of our career and we have the most wonderful memories performing for our Florida audience,” said Il Volo in a statement. “Seeing the videos and pictures of the devastation hurricane Ian left behind we felt strongly compelled to give back to the people of Florida and their communities. We are excited to team up with VNUE, FLA Live Arena and the Red Cross to bring our live performance, produced by Live Nation, to the world for the benefit of the victims of hurricane Ian.”

Feid is hitting the road

Colombian artist Feid is set to headline his first-ever U.S. tour. Dubbed U.S. Trip, the Live Nation-produced stint is set to kick off Oct. 13 in Atlanta and will make stops in key Latin markets such as Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas and Orlando before wrapping up in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.All dates for the tour sold out in “minutes,” according to Live Nation.

“The velocity in which Feid’s first-ever U.S. headline show dates sold out is a testament to the stardom he possesses and his powerful connectivity with fans,” said Hans Schafer, SVP of global touring at Live Nation. ” We feel proud to be his partner and a part of this big moment.”

Latin Music Week 2022 best moments

There were many “you had to be there” moments at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week, but if you weren’t there, most of these were luckily caught on camera. Latin Music Week wrapped up on Saturday, Oct. 1, with the official afterparty presented by BRESH. But throughout the week — which kicked off on Sept. 26 — a handful of Latin superstars joined Billboard for panels, showcases and one-on-one conversations that included standout moments that could only happen in Latin Music Week.

For example, Puerto Rican artist Chayanne getting up in the middle of his Superstar Q&A to dance to his new rhythmic pop single “Como Tú y Yo” while attendees were listening to a preview of the track. First, he danced solo, but then asked Billboard‘s Leila Cobo to groove along with him.

Check out the best moments gallery here.

More details on Bad Bunny’s upcoming Marvel film

Jonás Cuarón is set to direct Sony Pictures’ El Muerto, which will star Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. The pic is in early development and will mark the first live-action Marvel film to be led by a Latino character. El Muerto, a character originally from the Spider-Man universe, is an antihero and the son of a luchador, or Mexican wrestler, and next in line to inherit the ancestral power of El Muerto.