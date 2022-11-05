5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Nov. 5)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Maluma launches new business

Anyone in the mood for a Maluma-style burger or hot dog? The colombiano has launched his very own delivery-only restaurant called Dembow. Available in four countries (Colombia, Mexico, Brazil and Perú), those who want to place an order can do it directly via WhatsApp or fast-food deliver app Rappi or online. “Another dream come true,” the “Junio” singer wrote on social media. “Taste the greatest hamburgers and hot dogs with Latin flavor.”

J Balvin receives special award

The Colombian star received the “Latino Impact Award” at the United Nations Latino Impact Summit for his work shining a light on mental health. J Balvin was honored on Nov. 3 at the United Nations headquarters in New York City during the summit, which returned to an in-person format for the first time since the pandemic. He was honored for raising awareness on mental health and wellness in the Latin community as well as for the launch of his mental wellness app, OYE.

Latin Grammys announces more performers

The Latin Recording Academy unveiled a new wave of performers set to take center stage at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards. They include Christina Aguilera, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Elvis Costello, Jorge Drexler, John Legend, and Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández.

The Latin Grammy Awards — which “promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music, with deliberate consciousness, paying-it-forward to the next generations of music creators,” according to a press statement — will be held Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The ceremony will air live on Univision beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Blessd breaks down tracks

Calling all Blessd fans! The Colombian artist released his sophomore album, Siempre Blessd.

Home to 13 tracks, including the previously-released “Instagram (Remix)” with De La Ghetto and Darell, and “Tendendia Global” with Myke Towers and Ovy on the Drums, Siempre Blessd continues to consolidate the artist’s status as Colombia’s breakthrough performer.

The set navigates from songs that will inspire aspiring artists from the barrios to dream big (such as “Barrio Antioquia”), to songs about embracing solitude after a failed relationship (such as the Ñengo Flow-assisted “Solitario”) to songs inspired by him discovering the world (such as “Europa”).

Blessd breaks down five essential tracks from his new set. Read all about them here.

Halloween recap

Billboard compiled a list featuring some of the Latin music stars who understood the assignment this year. The list kicks off with Becky G and her boyfriend Sebastian Lletget, who dressed up as Santanico Pandemonium (Salma Hayek) and Seth Gecko (George Clooney) in the 1996 film From Dusk Till Dawn. The power couple is followed by artists such as Anittam who dressed as Beetlejuice’s wife, and Rauw Alejandro, who dressed up as the blue ranger from the timeless Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, to name a few. See the Halloween costumes here.