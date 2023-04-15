Ivy Queen’s First Concert in Puerto Rico in 15 Years & More Uplifting Moments in Latin Music

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Ivy Queen To Conquer La Isla del Encanto

Ivy Queen is stoked to be performing her first concert in Puerto Rico in over 15 years. Set to perform some of her most emblematic hits such as “Quiero Bailar,” “Te He Querido, Te He Llorado,” and “La Vida es Así,” to name a few, the Puerto Rican rapper’s “Killa Queen” concert will take place Sept. 9 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. “I have beautiful emotions and nostalgia,” expressed Ivy on social media. Eric Duars of Duars Live said in a statement: “Being responsible for La Diva’s return to the stage is a source of pride and represents a great responsibility for our company. We will work on a production that lives up to what Ivy deserves. She is the most important female figure in the urban genre and her career of more than 20 years proves it.” For more information, visit www.ticketera.com.

La Firma Unveils Next Urban Star

La Firma (The Signing)—the first-ever Latin music competition show on Netflix and starring Rauw Alejandro, Tainy, Nicki Nicole, Yandel and Lex Borrero—unveiled aspiring Argentine artist Nashy-Nashai as its winner. “The NEON16 team signs Nashy-Nashai for her performance on #LaFirmaNetflix, with a mission to build her presence in the music industry. Stay tuned for what’s coming in 2023 for Nashy-Nashai!” says an official Instagram post. In a similar spirit as The Voice and Making The Band, La Firma placed 12 hopeful contestants in a mansion, and followed them for the chance to secure a record deal with Neon16 — a talent incubator founded by Borrero and Tainy. Spectators were introduced to budding talent from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Perú, and the U.S.

Calibre 50’s New Era

During an Instagram Live, Calibre 50 revealed they were welcoming two new members to the group: José Mario Gastelum Medina and 19-year-old Oscar Francisco Arredondo Hijar, both from San Pedro, Navolato, Sinaloa. They now join Alex Gaxiola, Eric García, and Tony Elizondo. “In Andaluz Music we are a great family, and like in every family there comes a point where we need to let each member leave and shine with their own light and build their own future,” Jesus Tirado, the group’s manager, said in a statement. “Today, we are adding two new very talented and disciplined members who are determined to make it. Calibre 50 continues to be stronger than ever and like everything in life we will build it little by little, the history we have created with this group is solid and constant, time will tell.”

Calibre 50 will drop their next studio album Tiempo al Tiempo on April 21. This week, the group also collected its 23rd No. 1 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Airplay chart with “Dirección Equivocada.”

Peso Pluma’s Billboard Chart Streak

On that note, rising Mexican corrido star Peso Pluma is taking over the Billboard charts. Not only did the Eslabon Armado-assisted “Ella Baila Sola” (she dances alone) skyrocket to No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs chart, but Peso, who had little Billboard chart history to speak of prior to 2023, notched a stunning five separate songs on the Hot 100 this week — all without so much as a debut album to his credit. The tracks are: at No. 17 (“Ella Baila Sola” with Eslabon Armado), No. 26 (“La Bebe” with Yng Lvcas), No. 63 (“AMG” with Gabito Ballesteros and Natanael Cano), No. 64 (“PRC” with Natanael Cano) and No. 65 (the solo “Por Las Noches”).

Daddy Yankee Makes History

Though he’s retired from the music scene, Daddy Yankee continues to make history. This week, the reggaeton veteran’s mega-hit “Gasolina” was one of the 25 songs added to the National Recording Registry, becoming the first reggaeton recording to be inducted, the Library of Congress announced Wednesday (April 12). “When you do things with love, passion, determination and discipline and to all that you add the support of all my beautiful people for more than three decades, everything you dream of can be possible,” the artist expressed in an Instagram post.