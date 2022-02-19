5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (February 19)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Myke Towers Makes Fashion Moves

Myke Towers and Puma have joined forces for the brand’s newest Motorsport campaign. Towers, who’s “been a fan of the brand for many years,” becomes Puma’s first-ever Motorsport Lifestyle Ambassador, creating content and marketing campaigns that mesh the fashion, music and car cultures. “We are going to go fast and do some really cool things; looking forward to this partnership,” the Puerto Rican artist said in a press statement. The official campaign photos were shot in Towers’ native Puerto Rico. See the photos below:

A Jhayco Love Playlist

For their first Valentine’s Day as a couple, Jhay Cortez and Mia Khalifa not only shared key moments of their date on social media, but Cortez also curated a special playlist for Mia. Available exclusively on TIDAL, fans can enjoy the playlist called “A love letter from Jhay Cortez to his beloved Mia,” which includes songs by Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Santana, Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, and Cultura Profetica, to name a few. Listen to the playlist here. On Valentine’s, Cortez also celebrated that the Bad Bunny-assisted “Dakiti” surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

The First Valentine’s

Speaking of Jhayco and Mia, this week, many artists shared their first-ever Valentine’s Day with their partners. On social media, Jay Wheeler posted the sweet surprise he had for his singer girlfriend Zhamira Zambrano, a bed full of gifts and balloons. Argentine lovebirds Duki and Emilia celebrated their new relationship with a second collaboration dubbed “Esto Recién Empieza” and Nicky Jam showered his model girlfriend Aleska Genesis with a Valentine’s-themed yacht date.

A Dream Latinx Festival

This week, Tropicália and La Tocada announced a major one-day festival called “Besame Mucho.” Taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, the festival includes a multigenerational lineup, which features pop, regional Mexican, merengue, cumbia, and rock artists. Among the confirmed Latin acts are Los Tigres del Norte, Julieta Venegas, Café Tacvba, Zoé, Sin Bandera, Juanes, Banda El Recodo, and many more. The three separate stages are Rockero stage, Las Clásicas (The Classics) stage, and Te Gusta El Pop? (You Like Pop?) stage. For more information, visit besamemuchofestival.com.

The Bichota Crocs

On her 31st birthday, Karol G unveiled her collaboration with Crocs, in celebration of self-love. The Colombian singer released two versions: the Karol G X Crocs Classic Clog ($70) and the Karol G X Crocs Mega Crush Clog ($110), decorated with charms designed by the “Bichota” singer herself including hearts, pins, and colorful pompoms. “Today is a reminder to all my fans to celebrate self-love,” Karol G said in a statement. “My collab with Crocs has been an amazing experience, it was such an honor to be able to work on the design and create the Jibbitz charms to truly express the message I wanted to come across when people saw them: LOVE, SELF-LOVE!”