5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (February 18)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Baby on the Way

Two weeks after tying the knot, newlyweds Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announce they are having a baby. The couple shared the exciting news on Valentine’s Day, sharing a photo of Ferreira’s baby bump. “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!! Thank you, God, for this big blessing in our lives,” they captioned the joint post. This will be the Puerto Rican salsa singer’s 7th child and the Paraguan model’s first. See the sweet photo below.

A Grand Piano in Times Square

What happens when you take a grand piano to Times Square? A little bit of magic. Pianist Arthur Hanlon took his Yamaha grand to New York City’s Times Square on Valentine’s Day for a special edition of the Univision morning show Despierta America and performed romantic classics for the swelling crowd in attendance. The moment became an impromptu sing-along, with the crowd chorusing classics like “Besame Mucho.”

A Celebration of Life

Laura Pausini, the Italian songstress whose biggest hits are Spanish-language tracks such as “En Cambio No,” “Viveme” and “Amores Extraños,” is celebrating her 30-year trajectory with a concert marathon. Called #Laura30, the ambitious event will take place “in 2 continents, in 3 cities, in 5 languages, in 24 hours,” she expressed on Instagram. The first recital will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 26 at the Apollo Theater in New York, the second in Madrid at The Music Station, and will close at Teatro Cercano in Milan. The event is open to the with free admission, based on prior registration, and subject to availability.

Angela Aguilar: The Businesswoman

Mexican singer Angela Aguilar presented her new line of perfumes this week which includes three scents: Caricia (green bottle), Joy (white bottle), and Mexican in Love (red bottle) — the colors of the bottle represent the Mexican flag. The perfumes will be sold at her virtual store and at her concerts, and a large part of the profits will go to the Gilberto AC Association, which “is made up of Mexican women who help, support and make a big difference in housing, education and in areas affected by natural disasters,” according to a press statement.

Billboard Español’s First Cover of 2023

This week, Billboard Español unveiled its first digital cover of the year featuring Latin power couple Lele Pons and Guaynaa. Published on Valentine’s Day, the Venezuelan influencer-turned-singer and Puerto Rican artist revealed new details about their wedding day, set to take place on March 4 in Miami and also a 10-track collaborative album, tentatively titled Capitulations. Spanning a variety of genres from urban pop (“Abajito”) to reggaetón (“Natural”) to reggae (“A Que No”) and bachata (“Todo Sabe Más Rico”), the couple assures us the set will be very relatable to couples.