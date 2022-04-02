5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (April 2)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

‘A Tiny Audience’ Returns for New Season

A Tiny Audience is unveiling its season 3 lineup exclusively on Billboard. Presented by HBO Latino, the series features intimate live specials with some of Latin music’s hottest acts, including Paulina Rubio in season 2, where the artist is filmed in a live and unfiltered way, revealing a personal secret to the small audience and performing songs that are meaningful to them. In its new season, HBO Latino Presents: A Tiny Audience will present Carla Morrison, Danna Paola, Jessie Reyez, Justin Quiles, La India, Mike Bahia, Ximena Sariñana, Jay Wheeler, Becky G, Zion y Lennox, Robin Thicke, Manuel Medrano, Leslie Grace, Guaynaa, El Fantasma, Aleks Syntek and a tribute to Celia Cruz. Season 3 premieres April 22 on HBO/HBO Max in the U.S. and DirecTV/DirecTV GO in Latin America.

Bad Bunny Reveals New Album

Bad Bunny is about to wrap up his El Ultimo Tour del Mundo trek, and once he does, he promises to release new music. On his official Instagram, which has few posts but a cool concept, we see Spanish actor Mario Casas in a short clip sharing the exciting news. “What? Perfect, I’ll let them know,” Casas says to Bunny’s nearly 40 million followers. “Big news, Benito just told me that the album is ready. When the tour ends, he’ll release it.” The EUTDM tour is set to end on Sunday, April 11, in Miami.

Also, Anitta

Anitta, who’s having a career high with her viral hit “Envolver,” also released exciting music news this week. The Brazilian artist shared the cover art of what will be her next studio album Versions of Me. On the cover, we see six different versions of Anitta in doll form. The singer also revealed that the set will drop April 12.

The WomenUp Project

Prior to Women’s History Month wrapping on Thursday, Rich Music presented its new The WomenUp Podcast hosted by Stephanie Hernandez. “It was important for us to create a platform where women could be inspired and empowered by open conversations,” said an official post on Instagram. The new podcast, with weekly episodes “aims to provide a space of inclusion and share the tales and careers of women in music.” Check out the launch episode with Tonya Butler, professor at Berklee College of Music, below:

Wisin y Yandel’s Coliseo Streak

This week, Wisin y Yandel added yet another date to their concert streak at The Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in December, part of their 2022 La Ultima Mision Tour. Bidding farewell to their music career as a duo, the artists will wrap up their tour on Dec. 31, also marking their 14th show in Puerto Rico. A residency never before achieved by any artist that has played El Choli, the duo officially breaks the all-time record held by Daddy Yankee with his 12 sold-out shows at the venue in December 2019. The “Recordar” artists also break the very record that they achieved in 2018 with eight sold-out Coliseo shows, part of their Como Antes Tour. Tickets are available at ticketera.com.