Anuel & Yailin Welcome Their Baby & More Uplifting Moments in Latin Music (March 18)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Maná and Alejandro Fernández for a Good Cause

Alejandro Fernández and Maná have joined forces to support the victims of the recent flooding in Northern California’s Pajaro Valley. Partnering with Live Nation, the Mexican acts will be donating a portion of the proceeds from their forthcoming Bay Area shows to the Community Bridges organization.

“At the heart of Maná is the belief that our music can be a vehicle for social good,” said lead singer Fher Olvera in a press statement. “When we heard about the devastating storms and saw our people in Pajaro suffering, we knew we had to help.”

“My heart breaks thinking of the people of Pajaro who are displaced by these storms,” added Fernández. “I’m honored that my music and concerts can be a catalyst to bring comfort and aid to this hardworking Latino community.”

Maná will be performing on March 17 at the SAP Center and on March 18 at the Oakland Arena; Fernández will be performing at the SAP Center on Sept. 9.

Karol G Takes Over La Isla del Encanto

Over the previous weekend, Karol G had three historic concerts at the Estadio Hiram Bithorn in Puerto Rico, where she not only performed songs from her historic Billboard No. 1 album Mañana Será Bonito, but she also had star-studded guests including Romeo Santos, Sean Paul, Feid, Mariah Angeliq, Justin Quiles, Eladio Carrión and many more. “I felt at home and both I and my country will always be grateful for that unconditional love!!!” the Colombian superstar expressed on Instagram.

… and So Will Romeo Santos

On the heels of being one of Karol’s surprise guests — where they performed “X Si Volvemos” and a couple of Aventura tracks together — Santos announced he, too, will have two concerts at the Puerto Rican stadium on May 20 and May 21. Marking the first time Santos will headline a concert at the Hiram Bithorn, the shows will take place prior to kicking off his four-day U.S. stadium trek with stops in Los Angeles (June 3), New York (June 9), Miami (June 16) and Houston (June 24). The tour is in support of Formula, Vol. 3, which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart (dated Sept. 17).

A Fito Páez Series

Honoring a remarkable 30-year trajectory, Netflix unveiled this week the first look and release date of the Fito Páez biographical series El Amor Después Del Amor. Produced by Juan Pablo Kolodziej and Mariano Chihade of Mandarina Contenidos, the eight-episode series chronicles the Argentine rock star’s life, from his dramatic and humble beginning to his rise to fame in the 1980s, as well as his legacy in Latin American music.

El Amor Después Del Amor will arrive April 26 on Netflix. Watch the first trailer below and revisit some of his greatest hits that Billboard Español compiled for this 60th birthday (also this week on March 14) here.

Anuel & Yailin Are Parents

This week, Anuel AA and Yailin La Mas Viral welcomed their baby girl, Cattleya (named after orchids found in Latin America). In a sweet post that shows the Puerto Rican rapper and Dominican newcomer at the hospital holding their newborn, Yailin wrote: “From the moment you arrived, our lives were forever changed. You are a blessing, a gift from God who has filled us with love and hope.”

In February, Anuel revealed that he and his wife called it quits, but assured during an Instagram Live that no matter what, he was going to be responsible for his baby. “I’m going to take care of her, and she’s going to be mine,” he added. “She’s going to live like a queen because her dad is a king.”