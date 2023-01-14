5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (January 14)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Myke Towers Takes Over New York

Myke Towers’ 2023 is off to a great start, with the star making big moves in New York City. This week, the Puerto Rican rapper stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to perform his Daddy Yankee-assisted track “Ulala,” which entered the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart last week. “Jimmy Fallon, thanks for having me see yall soon,” he wrote on Instagram. The following day, he took the feel-good track to Good Morning America, where he was rocking an all-white leather set and dark sunglasses. “Myke Towers is bringing us into the weekend with his hit song,” posted the official GMA Instagram account.

Bad Bunny Makes Coachella History

The 2023 Coachella lineup was officially unveiled this week, announcing Bad Bunny as its first-ever Latin headliner alonsgide BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean. A handful of Spanish-language acts are also set for the two-weekend festival including Rosalía, Kali Uchis, DannyLux, Eladio Carrión and Becky G, who makes her return to Coachella after being Karol G’s special guest last year, where they sang their anthem “MAMIII.” Coachella is is set to take place in Indio, Calif., on two consecutive weekends, from April 14-16 and then again April 21-23.

Shakira Breaks the Internet

Shakira did not hold back in her first-ever Bizarrap collaboration. “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53” — which finds the Colombian artist throwing fiery punches at her ex, soccer star Gerard Piqué, and his girlfriend Clara Chía Martí — became a trending topic this week, immediately skyrocketing to No. 1 on Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart. With more than 15 million streams, the catchy electro-pop track broke the record for the most-streamed Latin track in a single day in Spotify history.

Rauw Alejandro Makes Acting Debut

Rauw Alejandro, who celebrated his 30th birthday this week, is set to make his acting debut on Netflix. After teasing fans with TV stills, the Puerto Rican singer officially shared a snippet of one of the episodes he’s in. “Bebe, a pleasure [to meet you] my name is Diego!! and we can get to know each other more on ‘Sky Rojo’ via Netflix,” he captioned the post. In the clip, we see Rauw in an action-packed scene with Argentine singer and actress Lali Espósito. This week, the artist also unveiled the dates and venues to the North American leg of his 2023 Saturno World Tour. Read more information here.

La Ross Maria Is Engaged

Dominican newcomer La Ross Maria, who collaborated with Romeo Santos on “Tu Vas A Tener Que Explicarme” in 2020, is engaged! Earlier this week, the rapper shared a set of photos and videos of the moment her boyfriend and music producer Sammy The Greatest proposed. “Thank you, God, for sending me a man who’s beautiful, atentive, a gentleman and loving,” the 19-year-old singer wrote. “Today we celebrate one year, full of tests, adventures, challenging processes but above all much love and happiness.”