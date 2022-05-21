5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (May 21)

Christian Nodal performs onstage during Amazon Music celebrates the launch of Gen Mex, the new home for fans of Musica Mexicana at NeueHouse Los Angeles on May 19, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

GEN MEX

Amazon Music has launched “GEN MEX: Your Generation of Música Mexicana,” which will, according to the company, include new music programming and editorial, including Amazon Originals, videos, livestreams, and a new video featuring Christian Nodal where he introduces fans to Amazon’s new home of Música Mexicana. Additionally, GEN MEX launches with more than 80 playlists and with Yahritza Y Su Esencia as the newly-named ROMPE artist.

“GEN MEX is a celebration of one of the fastest growing music categories within Latin music in the past few years, one that continues to transcend borders across Latin America, the U.S. and beyond,” said Rocio Guerrero, head of global Latin, Amazon Music. “To look ahead, you have to honor the legends that have passed down their traditions. GEN MEX will honor those roots, while helping to redefine its future, connecting fans across borders and generations and elevating the voices of those driving the culture forward.”

Premios de la Radio

Estrella Media has announced that it will host their annual Premios de la Radio awards ceremony again in Mexico City this year. Set to take place Thursday, Nov. 3, the show will air and stream on EstrellaTV channels in the U.S. and will be simulcast in Mexico on broadcast partner TV Azteca’s Azteca Uno.

“We have always respected the public’s wishes, and that is why the greatest artists put their trust in Premios de La Radio. It is an awards show for the people. It will be a pleasure to return to Mexico City with the best artists and ambassadors of Regional Mexican music,” said Pepe Garza, executive producer of Premios de la Radio for Estrella Media.

J Balvin launches OYE

Just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month, Colombian star J Balvin unveiled a bilingual interactive wellness app called OYE. Inspired by his own journey with mental health, the idea originated from Balvin’s “desire to help others overcome similar obstacles, by providing community-focused engaging and accessible emotional wellness content and practices for everyone – with a special emphasis on bilingual young adults,” according to a press release.

An official description of the app states that OYE will provide daily wellness practices in Spanish and English, and will give access to resources and tools to make wellness a daily priority. For more info, check out the the app’s website here.

De La Calle

MTV Entertainment Studios announced a new partnership with Zero Point Zero Production to produce De La Calle, a cultural docu-series that will take viewers on a “journey” into the Latino diaspora to explore the evolution of urbano music and the cultures that “ignited the musical revolution of Hip Hop, Reggaeton, Bachata, Latin trap, Cumbia and other sounds that are influencing music and culture worldwide,” according to the series’ description. De La Calle will be hosted by Argentine-American journalist Nick Barili, who also serves as creator on the project.

Por Siempre: Selena

During Univision’s Upfront presentation earlier this week, the company announced the production of a new television special that will celebrate the legacy of the late Selena Quintanilla. Titled Por Siempre: Selena, the two-hour live music special will “honor the music of one of the most iconic Latina recording artists,” Univision said in a statement. The special will feature the Quintanilla family who will share with fans stories about the beloved icon. Univision has yet to set a premiere date for Por Siempre: Selena.