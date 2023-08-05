Maria Becerra Is Engaged to Artist Rei & More Uplifting Moments in Latin Music 

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and those little, important moments, Billboard editors highlight uplifting moments in Latin music. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Explore Explore Maria Becerra See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Maria Becerra is Engaged!

This week, Argentine artist Maria Becerra announced her engagement with Argentine artist Rei. “I love you so much, my love. My heart explodes with happiness. I can’t stop crying. I’m so lucky to have found you,” she posted in a since-deleted Instagram story, where she posted a video of the silver-band ring with a tiny red heart. On TikTok, the lovebirds shared a detailed video of their special night, revealing that it was Becerra who proposed to Rei during a getaway in Santorini.

@mariabecerra_22 Ya que tanto lo pidieron, otro videito más de lo que fue Santorini😍♥️ @Rei ♬ sonido original – Maria Becerra

Carlos Rivera is a Dad!

Carlos Rivera and his partner Cynthia Rodriguez have welcomed their baby boy this week, whom they named León Rivera Rodriguez. “Our beloved León just waited for dad and decided to be born last night 08/03/23. He is a beautiful baby, very healthy, very big and very strong. Mom is perfect and beautiful,” expressed the Mexican crooner in a joint Instagram post. “Happiness today has a new meaning in our life.” See the sweet photo below.

Mau & Ricky’s Emotional Visit Home

A video posted by Mau y Ricky has gone viral after the sibling duo paid a visit to indigenous children in their native country, Venezuela—it was the first time they returned back home in 15 years. In the clip, Ricky is playing the guitar as Mau gets emotional and begins to cry listening to the kids sing their song “Amen.” “Since we started making songs, we dreamed that our music would be heard everywhere. Starting with our country… a place that for many years we were afraid to return to, we felt far away and thought that no one was listening[…] This trip has been a healer on another level…we are as Venezuelan as ever but much MORE than ever,” they captioned the post.

Karol G’s Stadium Tour Opening Acts

Following her history-making Lollapalooza performance—as the first female Latin act to headline the festival in more than 30 years—Karol G unveiled the opening acts for her Mañana Será Bonito tour. In her Instagram stories, the “Bichota” singer shared that special guests Young Miko, Bad Gyal, and DJ Agudelo888 will be opening her shows. While Agudelo will pump up the crowd during all 15 dates, Young Miko and Bad Gyal will join the Colombian artist on different occasions. Check out all the info below:

A Museum and Salsa Legends

The International Salsa Museum (ISM) announced a first-ever exhibition celebrating Afro-Cuban artist La Lupe, also known as the Queen of Latin Soul. Held during the 2023 New York International Salsa Congress (NYISC), the three-day pop-up and fan experience will also commemorate the centennial of the King of Mambo, Tito Puente.

“ISM is honored that the estates of these seminal artists of early Latin music believe in our mission,” said Willy Rodriguez, co-founder and executive director of ISM, in a statement. “It’s important to educate the public on their legacies while humanizing the persons behind the curtains.”

As part of the tribute, Puente’s son, Tito Puente Jr. will form part of a panel discussion about the past, present, and future of salsa with ISM and former Billboard Latin Artist on the Rise, Luis Figueroa. He will also perform with his orchestra. The exhibition and pop-up, fan experience will open Sept. 1 at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square. For ticketing information, and more, click here.