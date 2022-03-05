5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (March 5)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Goyo’s En Letra de Otro

Last month, Gloria “Goyo” Martinez of the Latin Grammy-winning group ChocQuibTown announced she was going solo with her single “Na Na Na,” coinciding with her new album and HBO documentary En Letra de Otro out Friday (March 4). As the first female artist to form part of the coveted HBO special, Goyo re-imagines classics such as Shakira‘s “Antologia,” Tego Calderón‘s “Pa’ Que Retozen” and Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong‘s “Summertime.”

Available on DSPs and HBO Max, the Colombian singer also opens up about her upbringing in her native Condoto in Chocó, her rise to fame with ChocQuibTown, and her obsession with Shakira, to name a few. “I’m ready to explore a new side of me and reach new ears,” the singer previously said to Billboard of launching her solo career. “Sometimes, you just have to do what your heart tells you to do.” Stream and listen to the album below:

Anitta, Becky G, and TINI Join Forces

In the midst of Women’s History Month, Latin stars Anitta, Becky G, and TINI join forces on WhatsApp’s new campaign “Escúchanos. Míranos.” In a nearly two-minute clip that was filmed in Las Vegas, the three artists are seen living their busy lifestyle but staying connected through a WhatsApp group and voice notes, where they share their thoughts, adventures and empower each other. The spot features an all-female production team with original music by producers, Ali Stone and Tiffany Román Louk, video directing by Jess Colquhoun, and editing by María-Celeste.

The official campaign announcement came on the heels of an industry mentorship dinner, with special guest Becky G, that took place in Los Angeles, courtesy of Billboard and WhatsApp. The intimate event, hosted by Billboard’s Leila Cobo, brought together more than 50 emerging Latin female talents and established artists. (Read more about it here). In addition, WhatsApp created sticker packs with each of the artists, with will be available on the app as of March 8th.

Bichota Tour Reloaded

Karol G is hitting the road again following her successful North American trek in the fall last year. This week, the Colombian artist, who was honored Billboard’s 2022 Rule Breaker at Women in Music, announced her Bichota Tour Reloaded, where she will visit various countries in Latin America including Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Mexico, and Costa Rica, to name a few. “Finally I can announce that we’re going on tour in Latin America,” she expressed on Instagram. “This time reloaded. We’re going to have a good time together!” See the full dates below.

Rich Music Celebrates Women’s Month

Indie record label, Rich Music, kicked off Women’s History Month celebrating ladies in the music industry with its WomenUP Project, “an exclusive one-day symposium and showcase dedicated to educating, empowering, supporting, and advocating for equal opportunities.” Later this week, we also dropped their seven-track EP hembrismo, which unites five upcoming urban gems: paopao, La Gabi, Villano Antillano, Aria Vega, and Cami Da Baby. “It all started with one dream, five powerful girls, and seven tracks so that this project can become a reality,” the label expressed on Instagram. Discover the new talent in the EP below.

Lunay Makes NBA History

On Twitter, Lunay celebrated the fact that he made NBA history this week by becoming the first Puerto Rican artist to sing at a game. “Tomorrow, for the first time a Boricua will sing at the NBA. ME! Stay tuned,” he expressed on social media. During the Noche Latina halftime show at the Miami Heats versus Brooklyn Nets games in New York’s Barclays Center Arena, Lunay performed a medley of his hits “Aventura,” “Todo o Nada,” and “Soltera.”