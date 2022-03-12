5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (March 12)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Latin female hitmakers share best advice

Billboard Latin kicked off Women’s History Month with an industry mentorship dinner — courtesy of WhatsApp — as part of their new campaign, “Escúchanos. Míranos.” The intimate event brought together more than 50 emerging Latin female talents and established artists. During the dinner, Billboard asked industry leads to share their best career advice and discuss the women who opened doors for them. Click here to read inspirational quotes from singer-songwriter Erika Vidrio, renowned artist Claudia Brant, newcomer Giulia Be and many more.

Bizarrap teams up with the NBA

Argentine producer Bizarrap has been making headlines with his latest music session featuring Residente. But in the midst of the madness, Biza is on his way to making history as the first Spanish-speaking artist to be part of the NBA 2K with his very own “My Player,” an avatar of the producer. The NBA 2K videogame will also feature music from three of Bizarrap’s sessions: Eladio Carrión, Snow Tha Product and Morad. “I imagined playing NBA 2K and which ones I would like to listen to be more amped up. I chose those three and there is one more that is not [included] yet because it hasn’t come out yet,” Bizarrap said about the process of choosing which three rap sessions would be featured.

Lupita D’Alessio’s special award

Mexican songstress Lupita D’Alessio is set to receive the Legend Award during the seventh edition of the Latin American Music Awards. The special honor is presented to artists who have endured the test of time and “who at the very mention of their name conjures a vivid and vibrant image,” according to a statement. D’Alessio (born Guadalupe Contreras Ramos) has serenaded fans for five decades with such anthemic ballads as “Mudanzas,” “Acariciamo” and “Que Ganas de No Verte Nunca Más.”

The 67-year-old artist will be awarded during the ceremony, set to take place on April 21 and broadcast live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Sebastián Yatra on Billboard‘s cover

Sebastián Yatra graces one of Billboard‘s SXSW special covers where he talks all things “Dos Oruguitas,” becoming a bonafide pop star, his upcoming Dharma Tour and singing in English. “I always had in my mind that at some point in my life, I was going to sing in English and have a more global career, so I was preparing myself,” he said in the interview. “It’s like building a big city: If you don’t plan it well, the roads are tiny and the access doesn’t work. I wanted to lay the foundation so that people could pronounce my name easily.”

The Colombian star will perform at Samsung + Billboard Present THE STAGE at SXSW on March 19. Get tickets here.

No. 1 hits by Latinas

Billboard has compiled a list of all the women who earned a No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart in the past decade. The chart ranks the most popular Latin songs of the week, blending airplay, streaming and digital sales data. In 2012, icons Gloria Estefan and Paulina Rubio reached No. 1 on the coveted chart. The former debuted and peaked at No. 1 with “Hotel Nacional” and the latter with “Me Gustas Tanto.”

For over four years, women’s representation was scarce on the top of the Latin charts until Shakira’s “Chantaje” in collaboration with Maluma debuted and peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated Nov. 19, 2016, where it ruled for 11 weeks. See the other songs that have topped the list here.