Maffio Reinvents an Elvis Presley Classic & More Uplifting Moments in Latin Music

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and those little, important moments, Billboard editors highlight uplifting moments in Latin music. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Maffio Covers a Rock n’ Roll Classic

Maffio has teamed up with rising salsa newcomer (and a former Billboard On the Radar Latin artist) Christian Alicea for a new rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Blue Suede Shoes,” in collaboration with Maffio’s own musical band, El Revulú. Called “Bailame Con Actitud (Blue Suede Shoes),” the track fuses rock n’ roll with salsa, resulting in a refreshing Latin banger. The collaboration forms part of the new Paramount Plus documentary “Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback,” where Maffio is the only Latin artist onboard the project. In an Instagram Live with Billboard Latin, the Dominican producer talked about the documentary, Presley’s influence in his own career, and the Alicea collab. Watch it here.

A “Bandoleros” Reunion

Earlier this week, three reggaeton icons—Don Omar, Tego Calderón, and Arcángel—became a trending topic after performing “Bandoleros” at the 2023 Baja Beach Fest in Rosarito, Mexico. “Last night I sang next to my favorite bandoleros (bandits). It was an unforgettable night for me,” expressed Don Omar in an Instagram post. “Bandoleros” was originally recorded by Don and Tego in 2005 for The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift movie soundtrack. Watch the emotional performance below:

Café Tacvba To Receive Special Award

This week, the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) announced that Mexican rock band Café Tacvba will be honored with the 2023 Hispanic Heritage Arts Award at the 36th annual gala set for Sept. 7 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. “A great honor [and] emotion to be part of this,” expressed the group on Instagram. “We are very grateful for the recognition of our trajectory!” Celebrating a 34-year career, Café Tacvba is known for timeless Latin rock hits including “La Ingrata,” “Eres,” “Chilanga Banda,” and many more.

“Café Tacvba has been inspiring audiences with their brilliant, eclectic sound for decades since they started in Mexico,” said Antonio Tijerino, HHF President and CEO, in a press statement. “We are thrilled to honor this remarkable group of musical visionaries with our Arts Award and we look forward to celebrating Café Tacvba and share our collective cultural pride and achievement at the Kennedy Center and on PBS.” The Hispanic Heritage Arts Awards will broadcast on PBS and stream on PBS.org on Sept. 29th.

Sebastian Yatra Enters His Tennis Star Era

Yatra is taking a break from music and channeling his inner athlete. This week, the Colombian pop star posted a video where he’s seen training with tennis star Rafael Nadal for his upcoming U.S. Open charity match against another tennis great, Carlos Alcaraz. In the clip, he’s seen educating himself on the sport and very determined to take the trophy home. “Getting trained by the one and only Rafael Nadal to play with the world No. 1,” he wrote on Instagram. The match, called “Stars of the Open,” will take place on August 23rd at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York. Tickets can be purchased here.

Latin Music Week’s New Wave of Artists

Billboard Latin Music Week unleashed its phase two, announcing Feid, Manuel Turizo, Myke Towers, Chencho Corleones, and RBD’s Christopher von Uckermann, Christian Chávez, and Maite Perroni as confirmed acts. Other artists set for the coveted music conference are Shakira, Arcangel, Peso Pluma, Young Miko, and many more. Billboard Latin Music returns to Miami’s Faena Forum the week of Oct. 2-6, and coincides with the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Watsco Center in Miami, and will broadcast live on Telemundo.

Purchase tickets to the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week here.