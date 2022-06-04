5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (June 4)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Bad Bunny’s new restaurant

The Puerto Rican can now add restaurateur to his list of titles. Bad Bunny has partnered with David Grutman of Groot Hospitality to open a new Japanese steakhouse and sushi restaurant called Gekko in Miami. Set to make its grand opening next month, the restaurant will be located in the bustling Brickell neighborhood.

“I think I’ve reached a point in my career where I can venture off into new projects,” Bunny told website Highsnobiety. “I have a passion for food, and I’m going to take my time. The thing I look forward to the most, after a day of meetings, interviews, filming, touring, or all of the above, is going out to eat.”

According to Highsnobiety, Gekko will feature “plush, jewel-toned decor throughout, seating up to 185 diners across an indoor-outdoor flow. There will also be an exclusive omakase bar.”

Nelly Furtado’s musical trip to Colombia

Nelly Furtado is in Colombia, where she’s reportedly recording new music and collaborating with Colombian artists. On her official Instagram account, the Canadian singer-songwriter has only two posts (from 2020 and 2021); however, she’s documenting her journey in the South American country on her Instagram Stories.

Furtado recorded a couple of videos from Papaya Studios, where she was hanging out with Li Saumet, lead singer of electro-tropical Bomba Estéreo. On another slide, she posted a selfie with the word “gracias” (thank you). Indie singer and musician Lido Pimienta also confirmed that she’s collaborating with Furtado.

Comiendo arroz de frijol, salpicón con plátano y jugo de mango fresco, hecho por mi tía Maritza, quien no quiso que estuviéramos en el aeropuerto sin comer comida Guajira hecha en casa. El detalle de comer con la comadre Nelly, en quilla en icopor, no tiene precio! Gracias 🇨🇴 https://t.co/scS7TGp7WZ pic.twitter.com/xzqH6Se9UD — Lido Pimienta (@LidoPimienta) May 30, 2022

Anitta’s wax figure

The Brazilian star unveiled her very own Madame Tussauds wax figure, a life-size replica of “The Girl From Rio.” Anitta’s figure sports a cropped T-shirt revealing toned abs and a bejeweled G-string, ripped jeans, and denim pointed boots — an outfit that was donated to Madame Tussauds by the “Envolver” singer. According to a press release, Madame Tussauds artists worked closely with Anitta and her team of makeup artists and hairstylists to capture her exact hair color, eye color, tattoos and skin tone.

“It’s amazing to be a part of this project! At first I couldn’t believe I was actually invited,” the “Gata” singer said at the unveiling in New York. “I mean, I never thought that a wax figure of me could be next to some of the biggest stars ever at Madame Tussauds. A lot of hard work from the museum team came into this, so I am very proud and excited for the world to see it.”

Gaby Moreno’s benefit concert for Uvalde

The Guatemalan singer-songwriter’s upcoming show in L.A. today (June 4) has turned into a tribute concert with 100% of the proceeds going toward the Uvalde victims’ families. “I knew I had to do something about it,” Moreno told Billboard. “I just couldn’t sit … My heart was breaking and it still is. I’m also thankful to all the musicians who will be part of this concert and they’re donating their time and fees.”

Moreno also shared that after living in the U.S. for 20 years as a resident, she’s applying for citizenship. “My decision was directly related to what happened with this attack. I want to vote. I want to have a say. Enough is enough! I’ve lived in this country for way too long and what’s happening is now affecting all of us. In this case, directly affecting my Latino community.”

Pride Month kicks off

Throughout the years, Latin music has delivered songs that touch upon same-sex love, showcasing inspirational and beautiful stories about the LGBTQ community. Most recently, it was Mexican singer-songwriter Sofía Reyes who released the official music video for her track “24/7,” which is part of her latest album Mal de Amores. In the video, Reyes’ friends Nicole Zignago, Peruvian singer-songwriter, and photographer Fernanda “Fer” Piña give an intimate glimpse at their real-life relationship

In addition to Reyes, many artists — such as Anitta, Bad Bunny, and Calibre 50 — to name a few, have championed LGBTQ couples in their music videos. Check out some clips here.