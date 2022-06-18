5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (June 18)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Advance Change Together (ACT)

This week, Ricky Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Hispanic Federation announced Advance Change Together (ACT), a new initiative to support Latinx-led LGBTQ+ organizations. “Mi gente, we are always more powerful together,” Martin said in a video shared on social media. “We must unite to fight against attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, and speak up for the most marginalized among us.”

According to a press release, the initiative “will empower and support organizations working on the frontlines to protect and serve LGBTQ+ Latinx communities.” The announcement was made June 14 as Pride Month festivities continue and just days after the six-year remembrance of the 49 lives that were taken during the Pulse Club massacre in Orlando, Fla.

Camilo & Alejandro Sanz join forces

Following his feel-good cumbia villera “Pegao,” Camilo presented his heartwarming “NASA” in collaboration with Alejandro Sanz on Thursday (June 16). Marking their first collaborative effort, the track fuses a mid-tempo ballad with flamenco flairs and classical instrumentation. Its lyrics are vulnerable and honest, from a person’s point of view who admits they are wrong and is asking for forgiveness.

“I have admired you for years,” Camilo told the Spanish crooner in an Instagram video. “I honestly feel in my heart that a cycle has closed. This for me and my family is a dream come true. I’m telling you this not as an artist, but as Camilo.” Camilo even stamped his admiration by showing Sanz a video of when he was 13 years old and performed his songs “Corazon Partio” and “Cuando Nadie Me Ve” in Factor XS.

Premios Juventud nominations

The 2022 Premios Juventud nominations arrived on Tuesday (June 14), and Colombian superstars J Balvin and Karol G lead the pack with 11 nods each. They are followed by the nine-time nominee Rauw Alejandro and Farruko with eight.

Balvin, Karol, Farruko and Rauw are up for the coveted album of the year prize, alongside Sebastian Yatra, Justin Quiles, Daddy Yankee, Camilo, Rosalia and Natti Natasha.

Other top nominees include Angela Aguilar, Camilo and Grupo Firme with seven nominations each, followed by Anitta, Christian Nodal, El Alfa, Maluma and Rosalia with six nominations each. Check out the complete list of nominees.

Anahí & Karol G’s emotional performance

In the midst of her “Bichota Reloaded” tour across Latin America, Karol G surprised fans during her Mexico City concert on June 11, bringing out Anahi as her special guest.

The two powerhouses joined forces for an emotional performance of RBD’s 2004 hit “Salvame,” marking the first time Anahi performed live in 11 years. On stage, the two artists even rocked pink cowboy hats resembling the one Anahi wore in the song’s official music video.

“It was incredible to see how despite many years of absence you still shine with such intensity,” Karol, who’s a big RBD fan, expressed on Instagram. “Eleven years off stage, 11 years of invitations that you rejected because you had other ideals and you accepted mine. You accepted me and I felt great and special.”

Watch their full performance below.

Chayanne’s ‘Y Tú Te Vas’ turns 20

Twenty years ago, Chayanne scored his sixth No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs with “Y Tú Te Vas,” which spent seven weeks atop becoming his longest-leading title among nine wins. Penned by Franco De Vita, the track became the ultimate heartbreak anthem with heart-wrenching lyrics that came alive with Chayanne’s emotional delivery.

“There are lyrics that are more special than others,” the Puerto Rican artist told Billboard. “I remember the first time I heard this song, it really left me thinking about the depth of the lyrics. Franco de Vita will always be one of the greatest songwriters of our time and I admire him a lot, but I think this may be one of the best songs he’s ever written.”

See what else Chayanne had to say about his chart-topping track here.