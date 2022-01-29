5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (January 29)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Karol G is a Rule Breaker

Billboard‘s 2022 Women in Music Awards is set to return to Los Angeles in March with Colombian hitmaker Karol G as one of the honorees. The “Bichota” singer, who will make her Coachella debut in April after closing her first-ever sold-out tour in the U.S., will receive the Rule Breaker Award. The annual Women in Music event recognizes music’s top female artists, producers and executives for their contributions to music industry and their communities. Check out which other stars will receive special awards at the event here.

The World’s Hottest Tour

After selling out his 36-date El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo arena tour in record time — which kicks off Feb. 9 — Bad Bunny is announcing an ambitious 29-date stadium tour for 2022.Promoted by Live Nation and CMN, Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour kicks off Aug. 5 at Campus Stadium in Orlando, and will make 15 U.S. stops, including Yankee Stadium in New York, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and Fenway Park in Boston. See the complete list of tour dates.

Calibre 50’s open auditions

Calibre 50 is looking for a new singer following frontman and accordionist Edén Muñoz’s departure from the group. The Sinaloa-based band — which holds the record for the most No. 1s on the Billboard Regional Mexican Airplay chart — is in the search of the next member to join Armando Ramos, Alejandro Gaxiola, and Erick García. Coinciding with the group’s 12th anniversary, the group has launched the #YoSoyCalibre50 auditions for all aspiring artists. Participants must be 18 years or older and are required to submit a video singing “Corrido de Juanito” or “Contigo” to the email yosoycalibre50@andaluzmusic.com. After the video submissions are reviewed, organizers will select fitting candidates for an in-person audition.

Nacho’s sinfónico

Venezuelan artist Nacho is gifting fans with an opportunity to relive his concert Nacho Sinfónico — which took place back in August in celebration of his 38th birthday — on digital music platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer. Accompanied by a band comprised of more than 30 symphonic musicians from Venezuela, the show kicks off with “La Buena” followed by some of Nacho‘s biggest hits to date, including “Mi Niña Bonita” and “Me Voy Enamorando.”

Latin AMAs 2022

The 2022 Latin American Music Awards are set to take place Thursday, April 21, live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.The seventh annual ceremony will be broadcast on Telemundo starting at 7 p.m. ET with the red-carpet pre-show followed at 8 p.m. ET by the awards show.

The three-hour event will “pay tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists” as traditionally voted by music fans in the American Music Awards. Nominees for the this year’s Latin AMAs are set to be announced March 3. See full details here.