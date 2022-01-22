5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (January 22)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Greeicy Returns to Acting

Greeicy, who was first an actress before becoming a singer, announced this week her participation in the upcoming Netflix series Ritmo Salvaje, co-directed by Simón Brand, Rafa Martínez and Andrés Beltrán. The musical drama, which also stars Paulina Dávila, Martina la Peligrosa and Juan Manuel Guilera, among others, narrates the story of two dance groups who battle it out to see who’s the best in the game. “Returning to this acting discipline was beautiful,” the singer expressed on Instagram. “It was a challenge that taught me a lot. It constantly tested me and as always, it left me with amazing memories.” Ritmo Salvaje airs March 2 on Netflix.

Los Dos Carnales Cover a Classic

This week, Mexican duo Los Dos Carnales released their own version of the timeless vallenato “Los Caminos de la Vida.” The Quezada brothers Poncho and Imanol gave the heartfelt and relatable tune a norteño twist exclusively for Spotify Singles. “This song means the reality of life, the journey that we have to live as human beings and its difficulties along the way,” expressed Los Dos Carnales, who recorded the song in Guadalajara.

Omy de Oro Is Certified

During his performance at the 2022 Calibash in Los Angeles, Puerto Rican rapper Omy de Oro was surprised by his label Young Boss Entertainment and Share That Music with three RIAA platinum plaques for his global hits “Estadía” with Rauw Alejandro, “A Mi Manera,” and the Ozuna-assisted “A Mi Manera Remix.” Omy de Oro’s career has blossomed thanks to star-studded collaborations that include Yandel, Bad Bunny and Rauw Alejandro, to name a few.

The Sofia Carson Scholarship

The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation announced that Sofia Carson will finance the next four-year Prodigy Scholarship, which holds a maximum value of $200,000. It will fully fund a student’s bachelor’s degree in music at Berklee School of Music starting in fall 2022. “To be able to use my voice and my platform in this way is the most important thing I can do,” Carson told Billboard. “I couldn’t be more grateful to be part of this.” In addition to the Sofia Carson Scholarship, there will be 43 other scholarships: three Gifted Tuition scholarships and 40 Tuition Assistance scholarships for music students admitted to universities of their choice. Learn more here.

Fiesta Bresh Goes to Spain

The growing Fiesta Bresh, or “the most beautiful party in the world” (as they proclaim on their Instagram), announced they will make their grand debut in Spain. The dance party was born in 2016 in Argentina “with the mission of creating a new night scene that would represent the values of the new generations and promote an environment of collective freedom,” according to a statement. On Jan. 28, Fiesta Bresh, which has counted Rauw Alejandro, Tini, Danna Paola and Mau y Ricky as supporters, to name a few, will take the party to Sala La Riviera in Madrid.