5 Uplifting Moments In Latin Music This Week (February 5)

On the Radar Latin

This week, Billboard officially launched its new franchise “On the Radar Latin,” where every month, Billboard Latin editors will feature a small group of new, or relatively unknown, artists whose music we love. Think “diamantes en bruto” or “diamonds in the rough.” These are newcomers who have yet to impact the mainstream — but whose music excites us, and who we believe our readers should make a point to discover. Our inaugural list celebrated five Afro-Latino artists: Akim (Panama), Mabiland (Colombia), La Tukiti (Dominican Republic), Los Wizzards (U.S.A.), and Dhito Florez (Colombia), in honor of Black History Month. Learn more about the newcomers here.

Ally Brooke Joins Super Bowl LVI Week

In celebration of Super Bowl LVI Week, Ally Brooke has been invited as a special guest at the NFL’s Sports & Fitness Youth Awards presented by the NFL and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Brooke, who’s making the rounds with her new single “Por Ti,” will form part of this exciting event to recognize 10 student-athlete leaders, who’ll be selected among a pool of nearly 30,000 applicants. NFL’s Sports & Fitness Youth Awards will take place Feb. 8 at the LA Convention Center.

Karol G Teases New Music

This week, Karol G fans were in for a real treat after the “Bichota” singer hinted that new music was on the way. “An anthem is coming,” she tweeted Feb. 3. “The days are counting. Cheers, mami!!!” Karol’s tweet followed one that her longtime producer Ovy on the Drums wrote earlier that day. “In the next eight days two songs are coming out,” he tweeted. “Two collaborations that I want you to listen to. Two hits if God permits it.” On Instagram, Karol G has also shared rare photos of her in the recording studio with Ovy.

Carlos Vives’ Gift to Shakira

Carlos Vives surprised Shakira for her 45th birthday this week with a tribute song called “Currambera.” In the music video, Vives sums up Shak’s impact in her native Barranquilla, Colombia, by highlighting her successful music career through different vibrant scenes. “She is the result of a culture, or better yet, the combination of many cultures in this magical place called ‘Curramba,'” expressed Vives of his “La Bicicleta” collaborator in a statement. That same day, the Colombian artists reunited on a video call, where Shak emotionally reacted to her visual birthday present. Watch the heartfelt clip below:

Manuel Turizo & Ritz Join Forces

On its first-ever Hispanic-led campaign “Mixing Up Lo Nuestro,” Ritz crackers partnered with Colombian urban-pop star Manuel Turizo to welcome culture, family traditions, and diversity within the U.S. Hispanic community. The campaign spot, which features a Spanglish song by Turizo, features five recipes including Ropa Vieja Bites, Salvadoran Refried Beans with Curtido, Ensalada de Nopales, Brigadeiro Bites, and Arequipe Bites. Listen to Turizo’s song for RITZ crackers below: