5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (February 26)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

UMG’s Latin artists showcase

On Feb. 23, Universal Music Latino presented a handful of emerging artists on their roster during a showcase that took place at Miami’s hit spot La Otra. Taking the stage during the star-studded event were artists Alex Sensation, Álvaro Díaz, Bad Gyal, La Gabi and Nino Freestyle who serenaded fans with their current hits and previewed new music.

The showcase — hosted by Lil’ Sabotage and Mike Deuce — kicked off with a medley by La Gabi, who became the first artist to be signed by MA G Nation, J Balvin’s music label. Another show-stopping performance was Bad Gyal’s who closed the showcase singing “Zorra,” “Flow 2000” and “Fiebre.”

Christina Aguilera talks about her biggest little fan

In honor of Billboard‘s upcoming Women in Music celebration on March 2, Christina Aguilera joined us for a candid conversation via Twitter Spaces where she talked all things music and motherhood. She also gushed about her daughter whom she describes as her biggest little fan since she has her mother’s Spanish EP, La Fuerza, on repeat during car rides.

“I don’t listen to my own music because I’m a perfectionist but my daughter when she gets in the car, all she wants to listen to is ‘La Fuerza’ and I’m so excited to get to share this with her,” the chart-topping artist shared. “She’s very into it. It’s been well-received by my biggest little fan.”

Bad Bunny wins big at Premio Lo Nuestro

El Conejo Malo was the big winner of the 2022 edition of Premio Lo Nuestro taking home six trophies, including album of the year. He was followed in a number of wins by Calibre 50, Camilo, CNCO, Grupo Firme, Karol G, and J Balvin with three each.

Additionally, special awards were given to Paulina Rubio (“Premio a la Trayectoria”), Maluma( “Ídolo Global”) and Farruko (“Premio Lo Nuestro a la Excelencia Urbana”). Maluma shone with his message of optimism for Colombia, delivered alongside buddies Blssd, and Kapla y Miky, who all wore t-shirts that said “Medallo en el mapa. +Música, – violencia” (Medellín on the map. More Music, less Violence).

Los Dells returns

Los Dells, formerly based in Wisconsin, is making its grand return to the festival scene after being sidelined by the pandemic for two years, the organizers announced.

The now one-day Latinx festival will take place April 2 in San Bernardino, Calif., at the N.O.S. Events Center with headliners Christian Nodal and Don Omar. Other confirmed artists set to take the stage include CNCO, Becky G, El Gran Silencio, Eladio Carrion, Yendry, Adriel Favela, Ally Brooke, Banda Renovacion, Fuerza de Tijuana, Silvana Estrada, and Sofía Reyes, among others.

Sebastián Yatra is hitting the road

Sebastián Yatra is bringing his Dharma World Tour to the U.S. The Colombian star unveiled the itinerary for the North American leg, opening Aug. 25 in Houston. Produced by Live Nation, the 22-date jaunt will take the singer-songwriter across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada, making stops in key markets such as Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, Montreal and San Juan.

The Dharma World Tour started Feb. 23 in Mexico City and, over the summer, the 27-year-old artist will take his tour to Europe and South America before its run across the U.S.