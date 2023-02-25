5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (February 25)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Grupo Firme Marc Anthony See latest videos, charts and news

$25K donation to Maestro Cares Foundation

Following Marc Anthony’s sold-out show at the Prudential Center in New Jersey earlier this month, the venue announced it has donated $25,000 towards Anthony’s Maestro Cares Foundation. The special show marked the salsa singer’s ninth performance at Prudential, dating back to his first show on February 14, 2014. Since 2014, Prudential Center has donated over $375,000 to the Maestro Cares Foundation, according to a press statement. Adding that the donation “continues Prudential Center’s community-focused dedication to the social programs that are important to the acts and artists that play the world-class venue.”

Top Premio Lo Nuestro winners

The 35th annual Premio Lo Nuestro awards are a wrap. Grupo Firme was crowned the top winner at the ceremony, which took place Thursday (Feb. 23) in Miami. The banda/norteño ensemble took home six awards (of their nine nominations) including regional Mexican album of the year (Enfiestados Y Amanecidos), regional Mexican song of the year (“Ya Supérame”) and the perfect mix of the year (“Cada Quien” with Maluma).

Yatra and Karol G weren’t far behind. Each took home four awards. Yatra took male artist of the year, pop, and album of the year, pop. Meanwhile, Karol beat artists such as Bad Bunny, Camilo and Christian Nodal in the artist of the year category. Bad Bunny won three awards, including album of the year for Un Verano Sin Ti. Bizarrap, Shakira and Daddy Yankee also won three each. Check out the complete list of winners.

A dream come true for Carolina Ross

Mexican singer Carolina Ross couldn’t help but get emotional after she shared the stage with one of her biggest idols, Andrea Bocelli. “I’m a Mexican girl that dreams so much,” she told him. “A girl that when she sings she thinks she can fly, and love and heal with music. Also, I’m very happy that my mom is here, who is your biggest fan. She’s going to witness this dream come true.” Ross performed alongside Bocelli in Nuevo León, Mexico on Feb. 21.

Hear her heartfelt words for Bocelli below:

J Balvin’s new initiative

The Colombian star wants to give back and pave the way for Latino-owned businesses via the “J Balvin’s Tab” program. Teaming up with Accion Opportunity Fund — “a financial support system for small businesses that advance racial, gender, and economic justice for all,” according to its website — a limited-edition pint inspired by Balvin’s vibrant brand has been designed for nine and 15-packs. A portion of the proceeds from every purchase, up to $150,000, will be donated to AOF by Miller Lite and will fund nearly 50 Latino business owners and entrepreneurs across the country.

Read more about it here.

Karol G drops new album

Karol’s Mañana Será Bonito is finally here. After announcing the album in January, the Colombian superstar has released her fourth studio album featuring collaborations with Shakira, Quevedo, Sech, Carla Morrison, among others. “All of us as Latinos have to recognize she’s the one who represents us as Latinas around the world,” Karol told Billboard about working with Shakira. “When I was on set shooting the video and I was watching her, I was realizing all the amazing and legendary moments in her career, and a lot of things I need to work on to get to that point. But it was such a blessing to have her.”