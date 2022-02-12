5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (February 12)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.



Rauw Alejandro to make acting debut

Rauw Alejandro is set to make his acting debut as he joins season 2 of Netflix’s Sky Rojo. The first photos of him on set, alongside Argentine songstress Lali Esposito, were also shared on social media giving him a warm welcome. It’s unclear what role the “Todo De Ti” singer will take on, but according to the series’ official synopsis, Sky Rojo follows “a fatal turn of events as a brothel sends three women haunted by their pasts on a wild run from their pimp and his henchmen.”

Ovi becomes a dad

Trap singer Ovi took to social media to share the birth of his son Ovi Jr. In an emotional post, the “Día de Pago” singer wrote: “My heir is here. The owner of my life. He’s healthy and strong, thank you God. What I feel is incredible, I can’t explain, a love I’ve never felt before. It’s true what they used to say. This is what I love most in the world. Son, I promise to take care of you and give you the best of me.”

Premio Lo Nuestro to honor Paulina Rubio

Premio Lo Nuestro announced that Mexican pop star Paulina Rubio will be honored with their Premio a la Trayectoria (Trajectory Award), honoring her three-decade-long career in the music industry, which kicked off in the ’80s as part of Timbiriche.

Additionally, the 34th edition of the awards ceremony will feature a special performance by Sting, who will premiere his new single “Por Su Amor,” the Spanish-language version of his song “For Her Love.” Other artists set to perform include CNCO, Sebastián Yatra, Ángela Aguilar and Wisin Y Yandel, among many others.

The 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro will air live from Miami’s FTX Arena on Thursday, Feb. 24, with the “Noche de Estrellas” pre-show beginning at 7 p.m. ET/PT via Univision.

Sueños unveils dreamy lineup for first-ever edition

A new reggaeton and Latin trap festival, headlined by J Balvin, Ozuna and Wisin Y Yandel, is set to take place in Chicago during Memorial Day Weekend (May 28-29).

The first-ever edition of Sueños — presented by the producers behind Baja Beach Fest and Lollapalooza, respectively, and Chicago’s Reventon Promotions — will also include sets by artists such as Myke Towers, El Alfa, Tokischa, Sech, Natanael Cano, Fuerza Regida, Jhay Cortez, Blessd, Jowell & Randy and DJ Luian.

Tickets for Sueños are now on sale at suenosmusicfestival.com.

Pandora’s Billionaires

Pandora is expanding its Billionaires station suite by adding two new Latin stations: Latin Billionaires Pop and Latin Billionaires MX. Available to stream now, the newly launched stations join the digital streaming platform’s existing Billionaires stations in other genres such as pop, hip-hop and country.

Launched by Pandora in 2018 to spotlight artists who have surpassed one billion streams on the DSP, the service presents artists who had reached the marker with a commemorative plaque. The Latin Billionaires Pop station features songs by chart-topping acts including J Balvin, Shakira, Bad Bunny, among others. Meanwhile, Latin Billionaires MX spotlights billion-streaming Regional Mexican artists Banda MS, Los Tigres Del Norte, Los Tucanes De Tijuana, and more.

Listeners can find the new stations in the Billionaires module on the “For You” section of the Pandora app.