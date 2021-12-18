5 Uplifting Moments In Latin Music This Week (Dec. 18)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Grupo Firme at SoFi Stadium

Grupo Firme has announced their first-ever stadium show in the U.S. On May 28, 2022, the chart-topping and touring titan norteño septet will perform at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium. The announcement comes after an extraordinary 2021 for the Latin Grammy-winning band who made history with seven back-to-back sold-out shows at the Staples Center over the summer becoming the first Latin act to perform the most shows in a single calendar year at the venue. (The only other artist who has done more in one year is Adele, with eight performances in 2016.)

In 2021, Firme grossed a total of $18,625,726 in 19 shows, according to Billboard Boxscore, making their tour one of the top Latin tours of the year. Presented by Music VIP, TuStreams, Orjuela Entertainment, Nederlander Concerts and Live Nation, ticket info for the SoFi Stadium show can be found here.

Sech Gives Back

Panamanian artist Sech handpicked Fanlyc, a hospital that supports children with cancer in his native Panamá, to sing his new original song “Carta Navideña,” making for a magical Christmas moment for the kids. “‘Carta Navideña’ is an original song inspired by the holiday spirit felt around the world,” Sech said in a statement. “You can recognize the sounds often heard in the classics, but with my unique style and emotions. The lyrics express my fondest holiday memories and traditions. I hope it becomes a popular classic, too, resonating with fans and reminding them to create many happy memories and give thanks always.”

Yotuel & Camila Cabello Collab

Songstress Camila Cabello has tapped Cuban singer-songwriter Yotuel for her a new upcoming song titled “Lola.” “With that name in a song, I’m sure this will be a blessing in my life,” Yotuel wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for choosing me and long live Lola.” The news comes on the heels of Yotuel’s Latin Grammy win, where he — alongside Beatriz Luengo, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, El Funky and Maykel — took home song of the year for their Cuban revolution anthem “Patria Y Vida.”

Arthur Hanlon’s Christmas Concert

Pianist Arthur Hanlon’s A Holiday Christmas Piano is now available to watch exclusively on Facebook. The four-track mini special, featuring Hanlon and his five-piece band performing in a dazzling stage filled with lights, is also accompanied by an EP. The set includes new versions of classics like “Silent Night,” “Carol Of The Bells” and “Angels We Have Heard On High.” Directed by Edgar Marrera, the special was filmed inside the Church of the Glades in South Florida. A Holiday Christmas Piano is now available exclusively on Hanlon’s official Facebook page here

Marília Mendonça’s “Gift”

On Dec. 16, Mexican singer-songwriter Dulce María released her duet “Amigos Con Derechos” with Marília Mendonça, the 26-year-old Brazilian sertanejo star who passed away Nov. 5 in a tragic plane crash. Mendonça singing for the first time in Spanish, the track is a country-tinged pop track on finding the courage to get out of a toxic relationship. “She left us this gift that I want to share with all the love in the world, respect and honor for her,” Dulce told Billboard. “I especially want to share this song with her fans, everyone that loved her. And everyone that had yet to discover her because she was a woman with a beautiful voice but even a more beautiful heart.”