5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (December 11)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Maestro Cares Foundation Gala

After a two-year, pandemic-forced hiatus, Marc Anthony and Henry Cárdenas’ Maestro Cares Foundation gala returned live and full force. Colombian star Fonseca performed as the first guest of the evening, and Maestro Cares co-founder Anthony closed with a performance with his full band and special guest Will Ferrell, who played the cowbell on “I Need to Know.” The actor and producer was honored earlier in the evening with the Courage to care award for his philanthropic efforts.

“The last time I was here was at my quiceañera,” quipped the actor in his acceptance speech.

The black-tie event, which took place Dec. 7 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, also honored baseball legend and philanthropist David “Big Papi” Ortiz with the all-star award; entrepreneur Michael Fux with the corporate social responsibility award; and Dr. Ramon Tallaj and SOMOS Community Care with the Community Hero Award.

All proceeds from the gala tickets and auction go to fund Maestro Cares multiple projects benefiting at-need children throughout Latin America and additional programs in Chicago and Puerto Rico.

Sebastian Yatra’s New Album & Tour

Sebastian Yatra revealed two exciting news this week: one being his upcoming studio album and the other, his tour. Both dubbed “Dharma,” which means to accept the reality, Yatra’s third studio set, to be released on Jan. 28, 2022, will include 17 tracks and collaborations with artists such as Daddy Yankee, Lenny Tavarez and Aitana, to name a few. “Each of the words I wrote in the lyrics for this project resonates in me… with what I am and what I was; everything I lived and experienced in the past couple of years,” he said in a statement. “It’s not an album of songs but rather of proper names. It also isn’t an album that pertains to a specific genre, because I forgot a long time ago what ‘genre’ means. I just focused on making what I felt with the rhythms and harmonies that convey the truth of the story I wanted to tell. It is an honest piece where I open my heart more than ever.” Additionally, Yatra unveiled his Dharma World Tour to take place in 2022, where he will visit fans around the globe including Mexico and Spain.

El Alfa Gets Married

This week, Dominican artist El Alfa married his longtime girlfriend and the mother of his children, Alba Rosa, whom he’s dated for more than 15 years. “Today, heaven is celebrating,” he wrote on Instagram. “I made the most important move in my life, putting my marriage and family in God’s hands.” In his caption, he also revealed that he plans to retire from the music scene in four years. “My goal is to be the best husband, father, and son. My family deserves it. Alba, you’re the best wife in the world. I’m El Alfa and Emanuel because of you.” At the wedding reception, the newlywed couple and their guests danced to live music by salsa singer Victor Manuelle.

Rich Music’s Benefit Concert

Indie label Rich Music will be hosting its first-ever end-of-year concert benefiting local music non-profit organization Miami Music Project. Coined Remixing Tomorrow: The Always Dream Series, the virtual concert will be headlined by the label’s artists Sech, Dalex, Chris Marshall, paopao, Thyago, Symon Dice, and Animal. One hundred percent of the proceeds, as well as sale proceeds of exclusive RichMusic merchandise, will go to the organization. The concert will be broadcast on Dec. 16 via Rich Music’s YouTube channel.