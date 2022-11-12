5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Nov. 12)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Jenni Rivera’s Fashion Store

The Jenni Rivera Fashion store is re-opening in California, offering t-shirts, merch, memorabilia jackets, and more, running from size small to 2XL and ranging from $19.99 to $99.99. Located in Brea Mall in Orange County, the Rivera family hopes to expand to an online store for fans.

“She’s come a long way from the first store that was opened in 2013 and it is a very proud moment for us to be able to achieve this milestone to honor our mother’s legacy”, Jacqie Rivera & Siblings said in a press statement. “I bet she is smiling down remembering the days she used to sell CDs at the swap meets and now she has a whole store in a prime location honoring her music career and legacy. We welcome all her fans to come and celebrate and remember her here with us.”

Courtesy Photo

Chiquis’ Holiday Song

In other Rivera news, Chiquis unleashed her first-ever holiday song this week. Giving the Christmas classic “Jingle Bells” a cumbia and Spanglish twist, the Mexican-American artist released “Jingle Bells (Vamos All The Way)” along with a holiday-themed video. Presented by the Latin dating app Chispa and Cocina, minority-owned production and media company, Chiquis flirtatiously associates Jingle Bells with dating, friendship, family, and even perreo. “This track marks both the first Villancico for our Abeja Reina, to remind us that Navidad is all about felicidad y amor. La magia is in the air so vamos, all the way!” the artist expressed on her YouTube account.

Lupita Nyong’o Embraces her Roots

This week, Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o paid tribute to her Mexican roots by singing a song by the late Juan Gabriel. “Mexico, I’m here! Here’s a song for you,” she shared on TikTok ahead of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie premiere. The Kenyan-Mexican actress is seen wearing her bathrobe and singing “Me Gusta Estar Contigo.”

In other Juanga news, his heirs and team released the last project the prolific Mexican singer-songwriter was working on: the third album of duets of hits, including the singles “Déjame Vivir” with Anahí, “Ya” with Banda El Recodo and La India, and “Mía un Año” with Eslabón Armado, as well as the focus track “De Mí Enamórate” with Danna Paola. Los Duos 3 comes six years after his death.

“Despacito” Makes History

More than five years after its release, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s “Despacito” extends its reign as the most-viewed music video on YouTube surpassing eight billion views this week. “Who would have thought that a melody over my guitar that morning in my house would be listened to in so many places, by so many people,” Fonsi wrote on social media celebrating the song’s new milestone. “It’s been almost six years and I still can’t believe it. The words THANK YOU don’t cover it. 8 billion views, sounds so nice.”

The Puerto Rican artist continued thanking those who made it all possible, including Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber who jumped on the remix, his co-writer Erika Ender, producers Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo and video director Carlos Pérez, to name a few, and his island of Puerto Rico, where they filmed the video, featuring former Miss Universe Zuleyka Rivera

Bad Bunny’s Ruling Streak

Apple Music has named Bad Bunny its 2022 artist of the year, marking the first time since the Apple Music Awards launched in 2019 that a Latin artist has been recognized as AOTY, and the first time only one artist is named for the award.

“When I started, I didn’t have a global fan base,” he told Apple Music in an exclusive film. “I’m grateful for everything I’ve accomplished and everything I’ve experienced. The Latin music movement has grown so much. I would never take full credit or say, ‘It’s because of me.’ No, it’s every one of us. A whole generation. Our energy and presence are always felt.”

The Puerto Rican artist — whose Un Verano Sin Ti Album is also Apple Music’s most streamed album this year and the biggest Latin album of all time — is acknowledged for his excellence and influence on global culture in 2022.