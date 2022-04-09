5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (April 9)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Nicky Jam’s Show Returns

Nicky Jam’s The Rockstar Show returns for another season. Unlike the first season, which aired on YouTube, the second one will air exclusively on Canela Music, a new app by Canela Media that offers Latin music programming. Sponsored by Verizon, the second season will be available April 14.

“Music is a big part of daily life and special occasions for most Hispanics,” said Andres Rincon, senior vice president of Sales at Canela Media. “Whether attending a live music performance or listening to recordings, the genres Hispanic consumers choose are highly diverse. While Latin music is a fan favorite, Hispanic listeners also enjoy urban genres like hip-hop more than the general population.”

In The Rockstar Show, Nicky Jam serves as the host featuring one-on-one interviews with fellow singers and actors. Season 2 guests will include Jhay Cortez, Manuel Turizo and Jay Wheeler.

Rauw Alejandro at The Tonight Show

Rauw Alejandro is the latest Latin act to grace The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage. The Puerto Rican artist performed a medley of his tracks “Museo” and “Desesperados” with Chencho Corleone in tow. “Thank you to all those that support me. PR in the house,” he captioned his performance’s post. “Shout out to my bro Chencho for always being there for me.” Watch his performance below:

Yahritza y Su Esencia Make History

The teenage trio everyone is talking about. Yahritza y Su Esencia scored their first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs, as the band’s first single “Soy El Único” debuts atop the chart. The band, which was featured as this month’s Latin Artist on the Rise, also earns its first Billboard Hot 100 entry as the song bows at No. 20. Fifteen-year-old lead singer Yahritza marks a historic feat, becoming the youngest Latin performer to enter the all-genre tally.

“It is one of the greatest achievements in my young age and more than that, it is a reminder that we can all achieve our dreams.” Yahritza tells Billboard.

Latin Categories at the BBMAs

The Weeknd is the top contender for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which will broadcast live from Las Vegas on May 15. As for the Latin categories, Bad Bunny, Farruko, Kali Uchis, Rauw Alejandro and Karol G are all finalists in the top Latin artist category. Meanwhile, the top Latin male artist includes Bunny, Farruko and Alejandro. Top Latin female artist finalists are Uchis, Karol and Rosalía. The finalists in the top Latin duo/group are Calibre 50, Grupo Firme and Eslabon Armado.

Check out the complete list of finalists, including three other Latin categories, here.

Bad Bunny’s Record-Breaking Tour

Speaking of Bunny’s El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, the trek has become the highest-grossing tour by a Latin artist in Billboard Boxscore history. The tour’s 35 shows grossed $116.8 million and sold 575,000 tickets according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore. That breaks down to $3.3 million and 16,400 tickets per night, or $4.7 million and more than 23,000 tickets in each market, considering he played multiple shows in eight cities.

The tour officially wrapped April 3 in Miami, which he celebrated by dancing to “Safaera” in a pool of fans dressed in shark costumes.That same night, he won best música urbana album for El Ultimo Tour del Mundo at the 2022 Grammys.