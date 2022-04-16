5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (April 16)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Romeo Santos’ Film Venture

The King of Bachata has announced his debut film, Never Look Back, under his production company Chimby Films. In association with Amazon Prime and Eugenio Derbez’s company 3Pas Studios, the film will combine fantasy, horror, and romance in a modern-day story inspired by the Greek mythology of Orpheus and Eurydice. Executive produced by Santos, the film will be set in the Bronx and cast a multicultural cast. The original soundtrack, where the Dominican star will serve as music supervisor, will include bachata, reggaeton, salsa, and hip-hop, as a new song by Santos. According to a press statement, Never Look Back will be produced by 3Pas’ Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell, with Jordan Rubio supervising the project for Chimby, and has an estimated budget of more than $40 million. Additionally, Santos revealed photos of himself at the studio, preparing for his Formula, Vol. 3 album.

Carlos Vives on Netflix

Another music star dipping his toes in the film industry is Carlos Vives, who will shine on Netflix’s upcoming series Pálpito. The Colombian vallenato singer will form part of the first episode, where he will portray himself and perform “Volvi a Nacer” for characters Camila and Simon, portrayed by actors Ana Lucia Dominguez and Michel Brown. “An unmissable Colombian production full of drama and a lot of love. I’m so excited with the news,” Vives shared. Pálpito will premiere April 20 on Netflix.

Greeicy’s Pregnancy Photos

Greeicy will soon give birth to her first child and is documenting her entire pregnancy journey on social media. This week, the Colombian singer shared a set of photos where she’s dressed in a bedazzled two-piece and rocking her soon-to-pop belly. In the caption, a beautiful reflection: “I’ve never felt so powerful. So strong, so brave,” she wrote about motherhood. “So confident, so beautiful, so active… so inspired. I hadn’t put this on my wish list and it has completely exceeded my expectations. May the BEST come.”

Maluma’s Papi Juancho Tour in Europe

Maluma is one happy camper after successfully culminating his “Papi Juancho” tour in Europe. After selling out concerts in 16 cities and 12 countries, including Paris, Israel, and United Arab Emirates, the Colombian artist popped a bottle in mid-show to celebrate. “I’m never going to forget this tour,” he expressed on Instagram. “Oh God, look at where my music has taken me.” In his post, he also thanks to his entire team, including his band, technicians, cameramen, and especially his fans. On April 30, Maluma will host a special concert in his native city in Colombia called “Medellin en el Mapa.”

Havana Nights in Vegas

Cuban artists Chacal, Osmani Garcia, El Micha, Jacob Forever and DJ Yus will take center stage at the “Havana Nights, Cuba” concert, part of the “Vegas Latin Summer Beach Fest” residency. Produced by 360 World Entertainment, the artists will join forces to give the audience a Cuban cultural experience. “Havana Nights, Cuba” will take part on Sunday (April 17) at Mandalay Bay Beach in Las Vegas. Tickets and more information are available here.