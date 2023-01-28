5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (January 28)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Emilio Estafan’s acting debut

Grammy-winning producer and musician Emilio Estefan has made his actoral debut in the recently-released Bezos: The Beginning, where he plays Jeff Bezos’ father, Mike Bezos. Based off the book Zero to Hero, the movie is a true-life story that chronicles Bezos’ journey to create Amazon and become one the richest men in the world.

“Very happy to be a part of this movie and represent Mike Bezos, the father of Jeff Bezos,” Estefan wrote on social media. “Mike represents the unconditional love that a father has for his son and his family, the unique love that parents feel for their children. When they introduced me to the project, I loved it! I think they called me because of my accent but the reality is that I identified immediately with Mike.”

Bezos: The Beginning is now streaming on Amazon video.

Shakira at the Grammy Museum

Calling all Shakira fans!

The “Shakira, Shakira: The GRAMMY Museum Experience” exhibit is set to go live March 4 at the Recording Academy Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

“It’s an honor to have the journey of my career displayed at the GRAMMY Museum,” Shakira said in a statement. “These pieces are a testament to so many indelible moments that I cherish, and I’m so happy to be able to relive these memories with those who have and continue to support me as an artist.”

The news comes after the Colombian singer-songwriter hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart (dated Jan. 28) with “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” Shakira now ties with Bad Bunny for the fourth-most No. 1s overall, both with 12.

Karol G’s new album is coming … soon

Colombian star Karol G revealed Wednesday (Jan. 25) the name of her upcoming new album, which is set to drop soon. “Finally, finally,” she wrote on social media. “Today I announce a project that I’ve dedicated so much love and time to. I just know that for me and for everyone else, Mañana Será Bonito (Tomorrow Will Be Pretty).”

Mañana Será Bonito is the name of her highly anticipated fourth studio album. It will follow her 2021 Grammy-nominated KG0516, which scored Karol her first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums. The set earned the biggest week for a Latin album by a woman since Shakira‘s 2017 El Dorado.

Victor Manuelle to be honored at Premio Lo Nuestro

In recognition of Víctor Manuelle’s impact and influence in Latin music, the 35th annual Premio Lo Nuestro will honor the salsa musician with the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award on Feb. 23.

“The fact that I have been able to make a living from what I am so passionate about is very meaningful to me,” the Puerto Rican superstar tells Billboard Español. “It’s very exciting to know that the award ceremony, which is a very important platform, decided to give me this recognition. It fills me with pride, and it is a sign of the effort of what I have wanted to represent in the salsa genre throughout my entire career.”

The complete list of Premio Lo Nuestro nominations was announced Monday (Jan. 23), consisting of 192 artist nominees of diverse musical backgrounds across 39 categories. The ceremony will air live on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. ET via Univision; it will simulcast on Galavisión in the U.S. and Canal 5 in Mexico.

J Balvin announces VR concert

Meta and iHeartRadio have partnered to bring to life “J Balvin Futurum: A VR Concert Experience. Created specifically for VR, the 180-degree concert experience will offer state-of-the-art visuals and performances such as a custom-built lighted stage, seven backup dancers and J Balvin strapped to a 15-foot robotic arm that moves to the beat of the music.

The Colombian artist will perform 17 of his biggest hits, including “La Canción,” I Like It” and “Mi Gente,” all of which hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts. The “J Balvin Futurum” show — which kicks off at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Feb. 17 — is part of the iHeartRadio Concert Series in VR. Balvin joins previous performers such as John Legend, Carrie Underwood and Kim Petras.

To watch the VR concert, fans can subscribe to the event by clicking here.