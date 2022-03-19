5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (March 19)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Karol G in Bogota

Karol G, who’s currently residing in Los Angeles for the filming of Netflix’s Griselda, was in her native country over the weekend, where she made a group of fans very happy. The Colombian singer visited El Buen Pastor women’s prison in Bogotá, where she took time to talk to prisoners and perform for them. “Thank you Karol G, for giving a moment of music, generosity, empathy, and solidarity to all these women. Thank you for believing in second opportunities,” a tweet from @Accion_Interna expressed.

Ayer fue un día para no olvidar. Gracias @karolg por regalar este momento lleno de música, generosidad, empatía y solidaridad con todas las mujeres privadas de la libertad de la cárcel el Buen Pastor de Bogotá. Gracias por creer en las #SegundasOportunidades @Johana_Bahamon pic.twitter.com/2Dxhkno4WY — Acción Interna (@Accion_Interna) March 12, 2022

The Laura Pausini Documentary

This week, Amazon unveiled the official trailer of Prime Video’s Laura Pausini – Un placer conocerte. The upcoming documentary, directed by Ivan Cotroneo, follows the success story of the Italian-born pop singer throughout her 30-year career, and it’s based on the question, “What if Laura didn’t win the Sanremo Music Festival that night in 1993?” Pausini is known for Latin hits such as “Viveme,” “Amores Extraños,” and “En Cambio No.” Un placer conocerte, produced by Endemol Shine Italy for Amazon Studios, will premiere April 7 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Watch the trailer below.

"Casi treinta años de carrera, de experiencias increíbles, pero que habría pasado si no hubiera ganado Sanremo? Lo descubriréis pronto en Laura Pausini-Un placer conocerte, a partir del 7 de abril en Prime Video en más de 240 territorios.#LauraPausiniFilm#UnPlacerConocerte pic.twitter.com/olrGTZH4xT — Laura Pausini (@LauraPausini) March 17, 2022

Vibra Urbana’s Summer Lineup

The popular reggaeton festival Vibra Urbana returns to Orlando, Fla., in the summer. This week, organizers revealed the promising lineup with confirmed artists Farruko, Myke Towers, Arcangel, Nio Garcia, Eladio Carrion, Lunay, Feid, and many more. For its second consecutive year in Orlando, the event will take place on June 11-12 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Vibra Urbana will first make its debut stop at Las Vegas in April and will wrap the year in the winter in Miami. For Orlando’s full lineup and ticket information, visit www.vibraurbanafest.com.

Ryan Castro’s Career Milestone

Ryan Castro, who will also perform at Vibra Urbana, celebrated a new career milestone this week. This week, the Colombian newcomer shared a set of photos with his gold play button for surpassing 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. “Thank you for the recognition of so many years of work. Another level unlocked,” he wrote. Castro has already received the stamp of approval from fellow Colombian stars including Karol G and Feid.

Chris Perez Celebrates Selena

Earlier this week, Chris Perez, the former Los Dinos band member and Grammy-winning artist, celebrated Selena’s studio album, Amor Prohibido. “28 years ago, this gem was released. It is considered to be Selena’s best work and her band’s ‘crowning achievement,'” Perez, who’s also Selena’s widower, expressed. “In my humble opinion, one of the greatest of all time… thanks to her fans and their continued support.”

Amor Prohibido was released on March 13, 1994 through Capitol Latin/UMLE and is home to 10 songs including the timeless title track, “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” “No Me Queda Mas,” and “Fotos y Recuerdos.” The set, produced by her brother A.B. Quintanilla, revolutionized Tejano music in the ’90s, fusing the genre with blends of hip-hop, ranchera, cumbia, and electronic beats. It also became Selena’s first album to hit No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums chart dated June 11, 1994, where it crowned for 20 non-consecutive weeks.