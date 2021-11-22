Children’s TV Show ‘Club Mundo Kids’ Partners with UNICEF for ‘Mi Escuela, Mi Hogar’ Song: Watch

Exile Content Studio’s edutainment show Club Mundo Kids has teamed up with the United Nations Children’s Fund for the release of a new song called “Mi Escuela, Mi Hogar,” Billboard has learned.

Composed and produced by Nacho González Nappa, the optimistic and hopeful track was created at a time when many classrooms in Latin America and the Caribbean remain closed. The less-than-two-minute song, with a rhythmic folk melody, has lyrics about missing your teacher and wanting to play with your friends at recess, but also about patience, remaining positive and enjoying virtual education.

“Music helps us heal and get through difficult times,” Nacho said in a statement. “Latin America and the Caribbean is a resilient region, and we hope that this song will shed some light to overcome this dramatic situation.”

According to UNICEF statistics, 71 million children and adolescents in Latin America and the Caribbean are still affected by school closures due to the global pandemic. In at least five countries where only a small number of schools have reopened, less than 25 percent of students have resumed face-to-face learning.

“Imagining schools once again as a magical and safe haven for children to learn and explore was where we drew our inspiration for the song ‘Mi Escuela, Mi Hogar,’” Alejandro Uribe, CEO of Exile Content Studio, added. “With the help and support of UNICEF, we hope that Club Mundo Kids will inspire all children with its optimistic message that there will be better days ahead in the near future.”

Released for World Children’s Day, Club Mundo Kids and UNICEF also teamed up with YouTube Kids to showcase the song and other musical content until December 2.

UNICEF continues working with education authorities to ensure all children return to schools while also supporting their psychosocial well-being.

“In many countries across the region, the school year ends in December. Children are now facing almost two years of lost time with teachers and classmates, jeopardizing their right to learn. While schools stay closed, the future of the region’s children, especially the most vulnerable, is at stake,” said Italo Dutra, UNICEF’s Regional Education Advisor for Latin America and the Caribbean.