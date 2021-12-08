The Year in Charts: Here Are the Top 10 Latin Producers of 2021

As the No. 1 producer on our year-end Hot Latin Songs Producers chart, Tainy placed 25 tracks on the chart during the eligibility period of Nov. 21, 2020, through Nov. 13, 2021. The list includes hits such as Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez‘s “Dákiti,” Selena Gomez‘s “De Una Vez” and one of his most recents hits “Lo Siento BB:/” with Julieta Venegas and Bunny.

Other top 10 producers on the chart include Edgar Barrera, who boasts a wide-ranging list of tracks that go from a salsa anthem, “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta,” to an urban smash hit such as “Imposible Amor.”

In addition to Tainy, Ovy on the Drums and Barrera, see the top 10 Latin producers who ruled the charts this year and some of the songs that scored them a top 10 spot.

Billboard’s year-end music recaps represent aggregated metrics for each artist, title, label and music contributor on the weekly charts dated Nov. 21, 2020, through Nov. 13, 2021. The rankings for MRC Data-based recaps reflect equivalent album units, airplay, sales or streaming during the weeks that the titles appeared on a respective chart during the tracking year. Any activity registered before or after a title’s chart run isn’t considered in these rankings. That methodology detail, and the November-November time period, account for some of the difference between these lists and the calendar-year recaps that are independently compiled by MRC Data.

Explore All of Billboard’s 2021 Year-End Charts

1. Tainy

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dákiti” — The song debuted and peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated Nov. 14, 2020. Has spent a total of 27 weeks atop the chart, 20 in 2021, the most for any Latin track.

2. Ovy on the Drums

Karol G, Anuel AA & Bad Bunny’s “Location” — Part of her chart-topping album KG0516, this Western-inspired, country-tinged empowering anthem peaked at No. 6 on Hot Latin Songs.

3. MORA

Anuel AA’s “Dictadura” — One of Anuel’s newest songs, the reggaeton hit peaked at No. 12 on the tally in November. The track was the first single off the singer’s new album, Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren, which launched at No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums chart (dated Dec. 11).

4. MAG

Bad Bunny’s “Maldita Pobreza” — The alternative track may not be one of Bunny’s highest charting titles, but it is part of his history-making album El Último Tour del Mundo. On Hot Latin Songs, “Maldita Pobreza” peaked at No. 12.

5. Sky Rompiendo

J Balvin & Sech’s “Una Nota” — In September, Balvin and Sech’s collab peaked at No. 11 on Hot Latin Songs.

6. Edgar Barrera

Gera MX and Christian Nodal’s “Botella Tras Botella” — In May, Nodal and newcomer Gera MX’s “Botella Tras Botella” debuted at No. 60 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated May 8), becoming the first regional Mexican title to enter the list in its almost 63-year history. On the Hot Latin Songs chart, the track peaked at No. 3.

7. Mr. Naisgai

Rauw Alejandro’s “Todo De Ti” — A No. 2 peak (Sept. 11-dated tally), it’s Rauw’s highest-charting title.

8. Albert Hype

Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro’s “Baila Conmigo” — One of the first single’s off Gomez’s first-ever Spanish-language album titled Revelación, the track debuted and peaked at No. 4 on the tally.

9. Keityn

Maluma’s “Sobrio” — The reggaeton song premiered in July to a star-studded music video that has raked in more than 155 million views on YouTube. “Sobrio” peaked at No. 11 on the Hot Latin Songs chart (dated July 24).

10. Manuel Lara

Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía” — Peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated May 22, where it remained for eight weeks. Kali Uchis became the first female soloist to reach No. 1 with a song unaccompanied by another act since Paulino Rubio did it in Feb. 2012