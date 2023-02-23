Tokischa on First Premio Lo Nuestro Nomination: ‘The Woman Is Very Powerful’

Rocking a mustache and all-gold teeth with a tiny popola in the middle, Tokischa was all smiles at her first Premio Lo Nuestro, where she was nominated for new artist female and urban – female artist of the year.

“These are my first nominations,” she told Billboard on the magenta carpet. “I feel that we’re all winners already because we’re all representing our culture and country, demonstrating that the woman is very powerful.”

On the carpet, she also revealed she will be hitting the road again this year with her “Popola Presidente” tour, where she will be visiting many countries for the first time, such as Argentina and Chile. As for her debut album, she says, “I still don’t have a date for my album but it’s already in talks and hopefully, we drop it next year.” (Watch the interview at the top)

The 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro, which is themed “El Mundo Es Lo Nuestro” (or The World Is Ours), is co-hosted by Colombian pop star Sebastian Yatra, Mexican TV presenter and actress Alejandra Espinoza, Mexican superstar Paulina Rubio, and Adrián Uribe of Univision’s late-night show De Noche Pero Sin Sueño.

Additionally, Yatra tops the nominations with 10 nods including the all-genre artist of the year category. He’s closely followed by other top nominees Bad Bunny, Camilo, Becky G, and Grupo Firme, who each have nine nods; Maluma, Daddy Yankee, and Ozuna with eight each; power couple Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía tie with seven, as well as Carin León, Karol G, Carlos Vives, and J Balvin. In total, 192 artists across diverse musical backgrounds are nominated within 39 categories.

The nominations for the fan-voted Premio Lo Nuestro are based on Uforia radio airplay during the eligibility period of Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022. Streaming counts and the assessment of a committee of music and entertainment experts also factor into this list. The 35th annual award show is broadcasting live on Thursday, Feb. 23 via Univision and simulcasting on Galavisión in the U.S. and Canal 5 in Mexico.