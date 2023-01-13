TINI, Los Dos Carnales, Yandel & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors each week — is powered by new music from TINI, Los Dos Carnales and a collaboration between J Quiles and Myke Towers, to name a few.

The list includes Yandel‘s seventh solo studio album R3SISTENCIA (resistance), which is home to 17 tracks. It includes his latest single “Yandel 150” with Colombian artist Feid. “This project defines what I am living at this very moment, because no matter the hustle, the pressure, the time, years, or transitions; I’m still here… stronger than ever, flowing with the movement without altering my essence, and revealing all the elements that are in every single part of me,” the Puerto Rican artist said in a statement.

Related Nick Carter to Perform at Benefit Concert Inspired by Aaron Carter

You can also find María Becerra‘s new poignant track “Desafiando El Destino,” which displays a softer and frankly more powerful side. It’s a bonus song to her previously released album La Nena de Argentina. A love letter written to her parents, “Desafiando” begins with a slow, bluesy piano intro that gives way to Becerra’s vocals, tinged with melancholy as she sings to a video of old home movies that’s hard not get teary-eyed about.

Additionally, Lasso dropped his new single “Plástico,” Carlos Rivera and Melissa Robles’ “Un Viaje a Todas Partes,” which is the first track from his upcoming album, TINI’s electro-cumbia “Muñecas” with La Joaqui and Steve Aoki, and ROBI’s “Tu Mundo.”

What’s your favorite new Latin music release this week? Vote below!