×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

TINI, Los Dos Carnales, Yandel & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

Pick your favorite new Latin music release of the week. 

Tini
Tini Dolores Gortari

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors each week — is powered by new music from TINILos Dos Carnales and a collaboration between J Quiles and Myke Towers, to name a few.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Carlos Rivera

J Quiles

María Becerra

See latest videos, charts and news

The list includes Yandel‘s seventh solo studio album R3SISTENCIA (resistance), which is home to 17 tracks. It includes his latest single “Yandel 150” with Colombian artist Feid. “This project defines what I am living at this very moment, because no matter the hustle, the pressure, the time, years, or transitions; I’m still here… stronger than ever, flowing with the movement without altering my essence, and revealing all the elements that are in every single part of me,” the Puerto Rican artist said in a statement.

Related

Nick Carter, Aaron Carter

Nick Carter to Perform at Benefit Concert Inspired by Aaron Carter

You can also find María Becerra‘s new poignant track “Desafiando El Destino,” which displays a softer and frankly more powerful side. It’s a bonus song to her previously released album La Nena de Argentina. A love letter written to her parents, “Desafiando” begins with a slow, bluesy piano intro that gives way to Becerra’s vocals, tinged with melancholy as she sings to a video of old home movies that’s hard not get teary-eyed about.

Additionally, Lasso dropped his new single “Plástico,” Carlos Rivera and Melissa Robles’ “Un Viaje a Todas Partes,” which is the first track from his upcoming album, TINI’s electro-cumbia “Muñecas” with La Joaqui and Steve Aoki, and ROBI’s “Tu Mundo.”

What’s your favorite new Latin music release this week? Vote below!

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad