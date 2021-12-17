‘Bar’ by Tini and L-Gante Tops Billboard Argentina Hot 100 Chart For Fourth Week

Tini and L-Gante add a fourth week atop the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 chart as “Bar” holds at No. 1 on the Dec. 11-dated ranking. The song, which hit No. 1 on the issue dated Nov. 20., is Tini’s first No. 1 on the chart and L-Gante’s second.

Trueno pushes closer to the top as “Dance Crip” takes the runner-up slot with a 3-2 jump. Tiago PZK holds in the top 5 with two titles: Salimo De Noche,” with Trueno, which backtracks to No. 3 from its three-week No. 2 ranking, and “Rapido Lento,” with Emilia, which remains steady at No. 5. Meanwhile, Kaleb Di Masi’s “Turraka,” with Ecko, Blunted Vato and Papichamp, stays at No. 4 for a second week, after its eight-week stint at No. 1.

Farruko returns to the list’s top 10 as the club banger “Pepas” rises 12-9. Plus, Sebastian Yatra scores his fifth top 10 with his latest single, “Tacones Rojos,” which climbs 17-10.

Elsewhere, Alan Gomez and Mesita’s “Mesita Mission 05” takes home the Greatest Gainer honor of the week as their second chart entry surges 92- 60.

Duki scores the highest debut of the week with the No. 74 launch of “Top 5.”

Bizarrap captures a 26th career entry with his ongoing sessions. The latest, “BZRP Music Sessions Vol 47,” with Spaniard Morad, starts at No. 81.

Lastly, on the rise Dakillah becomes the new girl in town with her first entry on the 100-deep tally with “De Su Color,” the team-up with Chano, at No. 84.