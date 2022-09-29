×
×
Tini Brings the Emotion to the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With ‘Carne Y Hueso’ Performance

Tini released the powerful ballad in May 2022.

Tini Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022
Tini performs onstage at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 held at Watsco Center on September 29, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida. Christopher Polk for Billboard

Tini tugged at the collective heartstrings of everyone in attendance at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), where she delivered an emotional performance of her recent single, “Carne Y Hueso.”

TINI

She sang the heartfelt lyrics in a flowing pink gown, sitting atop an onstage staircase, as a stunning piano and orchestral live accompaniment heightened the emotion of the performance. At the end of the song, the 25-year-old artist was met by venue-shaking cheers and a standing ovation inside the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

Grown up from the star of the popular Disney Channel Latin America telenovela Violetta — which wrapped in 2015 — Tini previously told Billboard that her first album under a partnership between Hollywood Records and Sony Music Latin, will be dropping “soon,” adding that the upcoming songs will tell the stories that shaped who she is. The forthcoming album will follow her 2016 self-titled debut album, 2018’s Quiero Volver (I Want To Come Back) and 2020’s TINI TINI TINI under Hollywood Records.

“Next year, I’ll start acting again, so I want to make sure that I have songs and music videos recorded before I begin — and be able to combine music and acting again,” she shared.

If you missed the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on TV, you’ll still be able to stream the ceremony in full, on demand, via Peacock starting on Friday (Sept. 30). Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month for a full year, or $19.99 for the annual plan.

