TikTok Taps Anitta to Launch #Rompiendo Program Highlighting Latinx Music

TikTok has announced the launch of a new program dubbed #Rompiendo, which is meant to “highlight the success and impact” of Latinx music and artists on the app. According to the social media company, the program includes promotion, playlisting, inclusion on TikTok radio and a feature on @MusicOnTikTok socials.

The first #Rompiendo artist to be featured in the new program is Brazilian star Anitta, whose “Envolver” has been used in more than 2 million videos after the song and its dance challenge went viral on TikTok. A new #Rompiendo artist will be announced every two weeks.

Most recently, Anitta made her Coachella debut with an epic set that brought Brazil to the desert and featured surprise guests such as Snoop Dogg, Saweetie and Diplo. In mid-April, she dropped her long-awaited album Versions of Me, which includes “Envolver.” The cheeky reggaeton track peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart earlier this month, marking the first leader on the list by an artist from Brazil.

#Rompiendo is TikTok’s latest effort to propel Latinx creators on the app. Last year, during Hispanic Heritage Month, TikTok and MACRO — a media company that represents the voices and perspectives of Black people and persons of color — teamed up to launch a new incubator called TikTok Latinx Creatives in an effort to help further grow the Latinx creative community on the platform. The 10-week program focused on “nurturing and developing” 150 talented Latinx creators and music artists.

“We’re driven to spotlight and support Latinx talent with a platform that amplifies their voices and a community that is moved by them,” TikTok said in a statement at the time of Latinx Creatives’ launch.

According to TikTok, popular Latinx community hashtags — including #Latino, #Latina, #Familia, #Hispanic — generate “significant” community engagement and have accumulated billions of video views.