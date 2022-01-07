Tiago PZK Signs Record Deal With Warner Music Latina

Tiago PZK, the soulful Argentine singer and rapper who at 20 years old has already placed three songs on the Billboard Global Excl U.S. chart, has signed a recording deal with Warner Music Latina, via a partnership with indie Grand Move Records.

The artist, whose real name is Tiago Uriel Pacheco, uses the suffix PZK in honor of his freestyle crew in Argentina, but his music defies categorization, often shifting from R&B and even pop to rap. And instead of resorting to the sexually explicit lyrics that define so many reggaetón hits today, Tiago’s themes lean more toward love and loss and his own journey from the housing projects of Buenos Aires to nascent fame. His breakout single “Sola,” for example, talks about his childhood and his mother’s abuse at the hands of his father.

Explore Explore Tiago PZK See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Tiago PZK’s signing to Warner makes him the youngest in a string of urban-leaning acts defining a new Argentina music scene that includes acts like Nicki Nicole, Duki, Maria Becerra, Cazzu and Paulo Londra who are making waves internationally.

News of his deal coincides with this week’s release of the remix of “Entre Nosotros” with fellow Argentines Killah, Nicki Nicole and Maria Becerra. The original track alongside Killah, which at press time has garnered more than 212 million views on YouTube, was No 1 on Argentina’s Billboard charts entered the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart last year. The remix is this week’s highest entry on Spotify’s Top Songs Global chart at No. 44.

“For me, having signed with Warner was a very big step professionally; it is good to be able to enlarge the team and know that much bigger projects are coming with the support of a company full of good and hardworking people, willing to give it their all in order for us to take the world ahead. I am very happy and grateful,” said Tiago PZK.

Tiago began gaining notoriety around 2016 with his participation in local rap battles in Argentina and his self-released track, “Andamo en la Cima.” In 2019, he signed to indie SyP Recors in Argentina, eventually catching the eye of concert promoter Phil Rodriguez, the CEO of Move Concerts, one of Latin America’s biggest indie promoters. Rodriguez signed Tiago to management and to his new Grand Move Records label.

Moving to a major was the next step for an act with increasing international traction. Alejandro Duque, president of Warner Music Latina, set his sights on Tiago since he was appointed to his post in mid 2021. Now, the new deal includes both future and past works.

“He is a young artist with a great ambition and a natural talent,” Duque said in a statement. “His lyrics resonate with a massive audience. At his young age and short musical career Tiago PZK, has managed to make his music known not only in Argentina but has placed several of his singles on the Billboard and Spotify Global 200 Charts. Our goal at Warner is to lead Tiago PZK to conquer the world and become a global superstar.”

“Our decision to close with Warner Latin was not taken lightly,” says Rodríguez, a veteran executive who has worked in some capacity with most Latin industry leaders. “The deal closer was the enthusiasm and commitment that Alejandro Duque and the Warner Latina team transmitted to us at every step on the negotiations. Tiago PZK is a unique and amazing artist that truly is “the real deal.”

Last year, Tiago signed a publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing Latin America.