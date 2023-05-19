Tiago PZK & TINI, Juanes & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by Billboard‘s Latin and Billboard Español editors — is powered by new music from Tiago PZK x TINI, Juanes and Nicki Nicole, to name a few.

Argentine powerhouses Tiago PZK and TINI team up again — a follow up to last year’s “El Último Beso — for “Me Enteré,” which stands out in a crowded field of releases thanks to a hypnotizing fusion of reggaeton and cumbia. “Baby, I found out that you had a fight with him. I wasn’t going to ask, but you called me,” the pair sing passionately, wondering whether it’s a good idea to pick up where they left off.

Other releases include Juanes’ new album, Vida Cotidiana. A return to his rock roots with electric guitar — this time tinged with funk, son and cumbia, among other rhythms — the 11-song set was produced by Juanes and Sebastian Krys, and includes the previously released “Amores Prohibidos” and “Veneno,” an empowering and funky tune about toxic relationships. In addition to Juan Luis Guerra, who he reels in for “Cecilia,” Juanes taps other artists for songwriting collabs, including up-and-comer GALE (“Ojalá”) and Puerto Rican producer, singer-songwriter Tommy Torres (“El Abrazo”).

Other tracks included in our roundup include Bad Bunny’s soon-to-be jersey club anthem “WHERE SHE GOES.” The English-titled, Spanish-language song sees the Puerto Rican hitmaker playing with dynamism with a subtle dembow rhythm, courtesy of super producer MAG. Additionally, you’ll find YENDRY’S “La Puerta,” Ana Tijoux’s “Ninx” and Piso 21 and Ryan Castro’s “3/21.”

