Latin Remix of the Week: Tiago PZK & LIT Killah Recruit Nicki Nicole & Maria Becerra for ‘Entre Nosotros’ Remix

Four of Argentina's biggest names have joined forces in a fiery remix.

Nicki Nicole, Tiago PZK, Lit Killah,
Nicki Nicole, Tiago PZK, Lit Killah, Maria Becerra @Thomas Raimondi

Tiago PZK (real name: Tiago Uriel Lezcano) is kicking off 2022 alongside his colleagues LIT Killah, Nicki Nicole and Maria Becerra for the official remix of “Entre Nosotros,” out Wednesday (Jan. 5).

Released in the summer of 2021 via Mad Move Records/Warner Music Chile, the original track is a collaboration between Tiago and LIT, which at press time has garnered more than 212 million views on YouTube and entered the Billboard Global 200 chart last year.

Now, the two artists have reeled in fellow Argentine stars Nicki Nicole and Maria Becerra for a fiery remix. Produced by Big One, the new version keeps its sultry R&B and rap fusion intact, but each artist shines in their own right with their powerhouse vocals. “Entre Nosotros” is about a person who’s struggling to forget an ex-lover.

In the music video, helmed by director Ballve and producer Anestesia, we see all four artists battling their internal feelings and lying on stretchers inside a laboratory as a scientist is experimenting with each of their minds.

“‘Entre Nosotros’ is easily the most iconic song that I have until now,” Tiago, a former Billboard Latin Artist on the Rise, previously said. “It not only continues to top the charts in my country but it also opened many doors for me. Many artists and producers are interested in collaborating with me.”

Watch this week’s, Latin Remix of the Week, and the first of 2022, below:

