Tiago PZK, Elena Rose & Alvaro Díaz Prove That Urbano’s New Class Is Full of Power at 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro

With the rising new crop of urbano upstarts making waves across the Americas and beyond, one of the most exciting billings at Thursday’s Premio Lo Nuestro was Tiago PZK, Elena Rose and Alvaro Díaz. Each member — representing a distinct scene from across the Spanish-speaking continent — definitely delivered.

Donning a deep purple iridescent suit, Argentine trap star Tiago PZK was as vulnerable as ever with his confessional ballad “Bemaste.” He performed against a sunset backdrop that showed his silhouette, wearing sunglasses, and tenderly sang to the crowd, making it feel extraordinarily intimate. The song’s stripped-down keys and lo-fi production set the stage for honest lyricism as he candidly articulated what finding love and devotion can feel like, while navigating the all-consuming vortex of fame.

“I consider this song the first work of art of my career, conceptually and audio-visually, from the bottom of my heart,” Tiago PZK previously told Billboard Español in an email. “I don’t have any expectations, because before I have one, I’m simply fulfilled to have created this song and what it means to me. Do not put barriers to love.”

Elena Rose, who wore a silky pearlesque dress, sang “Bayamón,” which features an interpolation of Sister Nancy’s classic reggae song “Bam Bam”; she appeared amid a troupe of female dancers. Although an emerging artist herself, Elena Rose has been a creative force behind many a Latin pop hit. One of her most recent co-songwriting credits is “Por el Resto de Tu Vida,” the dazzling bolero-trap ballad performed by Christian Nodal and Tini.

Alvaro Díaz, dressed in black leather, also exhilarated, delivering his latest fashion-forward reggaeton cut “1000Canciones.”

The 35th annual Premio Lo Nuestro, which is themed “El Mundo Es Lo Nuestro” (or The World is Ours), is co-hosted by Colombian pop star Sebastian Yatra, Mexican TV presenter and actress Alejandra Espinoza, Mexican superstar Paulina Rubio, and Adrián Uribe of Univision’s late-night show De Noche Pero Sin Sueño.

Yatra tops this year’s nominations with 10 nods including the all-genre artist of the year category. He’s closely followed by other top nominees Bad Bunny, Camilo, Becky G, and Grupo Firme, who each have nine nods; Maluma, Daddy Yankee, and Ozuna with eight each; power couple Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía tie with seven, as well as Carin León, Karol G, Carlos Vives, and J Balvin. In total, 192 artists across diverse musical backgrounds are nominated within 39 categories.

The nominations for the fan-voted Premio Lo Nuestro are based on Uforia radio airplay during the eligibility period of Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022. Streaming counts and the assessment of a committee of music and entertainment experts also factor in this list.