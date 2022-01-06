×
15 Latin Songs to Celebrate Three Kings Day, From ‘Noche de Paz’ to ‘Regalo de Reyes’

Add music from Luis Miguel, El Gran Combo, and more to your Reyes Magos playlist.

Luis Miguel
Luis Miguel Omar Cruz

Twelve days after Christmas comes Dia de los Reyes, or Three Kings Day (also known as Epiphany), during which many Latino communities around the world gather with family to celebrate the arrival of the three kings or magi.

Los tres reyes is believed to have brought gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh to Bethlehem to honor the Baby Jesus. Some families, in Mexico and South America, eat Rosca — candied bread fit for a king. Other families, in Puerto Rico and other Caribbean nations, build on the parranda, an Afro-Indigenous tradition that calls for the house-to-house “caroling” of friends and families.

In honor of Three Kings Day 2022, Billboard has compiled a playlist of some traditional classics you and yours are sure to use to set the festive mood. Enjoy!

“Regalo de Reyes”

“Noche de Paz”

“Melchor, Gaspar y Baltasar”

“Vamos, Vamos Pastorcitos”

“El Arbolito”

“Mi Burrito Sabanero”

“Dame la Mano Paloma”

“Alegre Vengo”

“Cantares de Navidad”

“Himno de la Alegria”

“Alegria”

“Viva el Parrandon”

“Hermoso Bouquet”

“De la Montana Venimos”

“Caminan Las Nubes”

