The Rudeboyz, Maluma & Adam Levine Unleash Reggaeton Track ‘Ojala’: Stream It Here

Just days after announcing their collaboration, The Rudeboyz, Maluma and Adam Levine have released “Ojalá,” a sultry reggaeon track, on which the Maroon 5 frontman sings in Spanish for the first time.

The new song — produced by Maluma’s longtime collaborators The Rudeboyz — finds the Colombian star and Levine trading verses about losing a girl and getting over the heartbreak. They both declare: It won’t be easy getting over them. “Ojalá” is the debut single from The Rudeboyz’s upcoming debut album.

The track arrived alongside a music video directed by Diane Martel via NEON16 & Sony Music Latin. The three-minute clip stars off with Chan El Genio and Kevin ADG (The Rudeboyz) listening to an “incredible” beat they just produced and say, “What if we can get Maluma and Adam Levine on this song, we’d kill it. Can you imagine? That would be a dream.”

The artists first announced the collaboration Oct. 14 on social media. Levine teased a 20-second clip of the upbeat track on his TikTok page, captioning the post, “#Ojala @RUDEBOYZ @Juan Luis.” Maluma shared the snippet to his Instagram Stories and as a post, writing on one Story, “What do you think about this?” Meanwhile, The Rudeboyz wrote, “A very important release for us with people we admire a lot!! Keep your eyes on this !! @maluma @adamlevine.”

Back in June, Levine had already hinted at a possible collaboration with Maluma. He posted a photo of them on Instagram of the two hanging out in a studio and wrote, “World ain’t ready.”

The Rudeboyz, who were recently signed by Tainy‘s NEON16, have produced hits for artists such as Shakira, Sech, Jennifer Lopez, Prince Royce and Sebastián Yatra, among others.

Check out “Ojalá’s” music video below: