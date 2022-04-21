The Black Eyed Peas Send a Message of Solidarity With ‘Where Is the Love?’ at 2022 Latin AMAs

The Black Eyed Peas at 2022 Latin AMAs performing "Where Is the Love?"

The Black Eyed Peas were in charge of opening the 2022 Latin American Music Awards in a big way.

The group recruited more than 25 Latin artists, including Farruko, Ozuna, Bosa, Esteman, CNCO, Chiquis, Goyo, Prince Royce, Sofia Reyes, Adriel Favela, Calibre 50 and Gerardo Ortiz, among others, to send a message of love, unity, resilience and peace in solidarity with Ukraine, after the country was invaded by Russia nearly two months ago.

The emotional performance of “Where Is the Love?” — that featured all artists wearing white including Ukrainian artist NK who carried a flag from Ukraine — was a new bilingual version of The Black Eyed Peas’ 2003 love anthem. In the middle of the performance, Farruko also took the stage to give out a message about tolerance and unity as he rapped out to the beat of the pop track.

Days before taking the stage, Panamanian artist Boza talked with Billboard about the importance of being part of this special musical number that united voices across all Latin genres. “I’m really nervous,” he said. “Because I don’t speak English that well but it’ll a big part of the night.”

Hosted by Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes, and Cristián de la Fuentes, the 2022 Latin AMAs – live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas – will feature performances by Ozuna, CNCO, Prince Royce, Los Ángeles Azules and Gloria Trevi, among others.

Additionally, tonight the awards show that will “pay tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists” in 26 categories, will honor Mexican singer Lupita D’Alessio with the legend award, and regional music sensation Christian Nodal with the extraordinary evolution award.