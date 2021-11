Thanksgiving week is officially here!

To take something off your to-do list, let us handle your at-home party playlist. Billboard did the legwork and put together a Thanksgiving Fiesta playlist with 35 songs that are inspired by and celebrate the holiday for being grateful.

The list is spiced with everything nice from salsa to reggaeton, including music from Thalia, Victor Manuelle, Marc Anthony, Ozuna and more.

Press play while you’re cooking or gathering at home and enjoy!