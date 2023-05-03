Thalia Talks Importance of Uplifting Fellow Latin Women in Music: ‘Together, We Are Better’

Thalia is a Mexican pop tour de force. Because of her indelible contributions in the Latin pop field for more than three decades, the singer, actress and entrepreneur will be honored with the Global Powerhouse award at Billboard‘s premiere Latin Women in Music event this weekend.

The gala takes place May 6 in Miami and it will air in Telemundo the following day. Billboard’s Leila Cobo, chief content officer of Latin/Español, sat down with the international star for a lively chat.

In the conversation, she expressed her gratitude for being awarded the Global Powerhouse award. “I feel proud. I feel honored. I feel like I belong to a group of very talented, powerful women, full of vigor, full of that strength that is contagious,” she says.

It was also discussed that Thalia is a strong advocate for the advancement of Latinas in the industry, especially emerging talent.

“It has always felt right for me to do it, like a necessity,” Thalia mentions. “In my perspective, together, we are better. If you look good, I look better. If you’re doing well, I’m doing well. And especially for young artists, they go against many prejudices, and against the male-dominated industry. It is important that there is another woman backing them up, that they don’t feel alone.”

The vivacious artist, originally from Mexico City, also discussed her new three-episode docuseries on Paramount+, Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack de Mi Vida, which premiered this week. Part music video, part rock en Español history lesson, and part mixtape nostalgia piece, the Latin pop star explains why this audio visual was near and dear for her to make.

Last week, she also released an accompanying covers album, Thalia’s Mixtape, in which she offers a buoyant take on rebellious rock en Español classics from the ’80s and ’90s. She sings 11 covers, including “Devuélveme a mi Chica” by Hombres G, “Persiana Americana” by Soda Stereo, “Florecita Rockera” by Aterciopelados and “La Muralla Verde” by Los Enanitos Verdes.

“It was a search to reconfigure those songs through this audiovisual project of these three episodes, with me being this bridge of connection between these titans of music to the new generation,” she says.

A first of its kind for Latin music, Mujeres Latinas en la Música celebrates Latin women artists, executives and creatives who are proactively working for positive change, inclusion and gender parity in the music industry

