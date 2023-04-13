Paramount+ Announces ‘Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack De Mi Vida’ Docuseries

Thalia fans, rejoice! The Mexican pop star and actress is celebrating the music that influenced her throughout her life in an upcoming music docuseries, Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack De Mi Vida.

Partnering with Paramount+, the three-part music docuseries will premiere exclusively on the platform Tuesday, May 2, in the U.S. and Canada. On May 3, it’s slated to launch throughout Latin America, Australia, the U.K., Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The release will also complement the star’s upcoming album, Thalia’s Mixtape, due April 28 via Sony Music.

Thalia, who is also executive producer and creator of the upcoming docuseries, takes viewers to her musical foundations, uncovering the classics that inspired her and a generation of fans. She is seen rocking out alongside Charly Alberti, the fiery drummer of the timeless Argentine band Soda Stereo, and Roco Pachukote, frontman of ska-rock group Maldita Vecindad. The series then evolves where she entrenches herself into the current, booming Latin music landscape, meeting up with new Mexican pop stars Kenia Os and Bruses.

“This has been my most personal project,” Thalia said in a statement to Billboard Español. “Four years ago, the idea and concept of the mixtape of my life was born in my mind and heart. This docuseries goes through the songs that influenced my path, forging my destiny. I talk to my lifelong idols, the artists behind these legendary songs that marked entire generations with their music. In this series we delve into the stories and origins of these compositions, and as an absolute fan of these great artists, I have the honor of performing these musical gems with them. It’s an incomparable gift.”

Through interviews, raw footage and modern renditions of classics with veterans and contemporary artists, the show promises to “revisit the history of Latin music and uncover its future in an intimate way not yet seen before.” Thalia has been a longtime supporter of emerging talent, and she continues to shed a spotlight on the most riveting sounds today. She is also an honoree at Billboard’s premiere Latin Women in Music event, taking place May 6, and broadcasted via Telemundo the next day.

“This has been a labor of love for Thalia — to relive and bring to life the music and the most popular songs of her teenage years, and to document and perform in the film with the original artists is a lifelong dream,” said executive producer and entertainment mogul Tommy Mottola, also Thalia’s husband.

Ntertain Studios executive producers Lex Borrero and Santiago Zapata added: “Collaborating with people you admire will always be a dream in whatever your line of work. Thalia’s Mixtape is the perfect blend of documentary and musical, yet another example of the timeless impact Thalia has had and continues to have on music and culture.”

Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack De Mi Vida is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Sony Music US Latin and Ntertain Studios. It’s executive produced by Thalia and Tommy Mottola.