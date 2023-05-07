Thalia Opens Latin Women in Music 2023 With Riveting Medley of Hits, Delivers Powerful Award Acceptance Speech

At Billboard’s first annual Latin Women in Music, Thalia testified her star power with a medley of hits. Spanning through an energetic set with back-to-back bangers, the Mexican pop star appeared in a sultry leopard one-piece and dazzling gold jewelry, looking like a queen amid neon lights, with her luscious brown hair flowing as usual.

She delivered her timeless songs “Amor a la Mexicana” and a bachata-driven version of her fierce clapback “A Quién Le Importa.” “Desde Esa Noche” and the tender ballad “Equivocada” were also performed, leading the crowd through a wave of emotions.

Later that evening, the beloved Latin pop star claimed her Global Powerhouse Award, given to her by Billboard’s content chief officer of Latin/Español, Leila Cobo. “She sings, check. She dances, check. She acts, check. She produces, writes, designs her own clothes, her own line of shoes; and then this woman is a super mom, a woman who has inspired generations with her music,” said Cobo. “This is a risk-taking, committed, powerful artist who is also a charming, and frankly, very funny person.”

“The word we’ve heard the most tonight is ‘empowered’ women. Well, for me, the word empowered falls short,” said Thalia. “I believe that we are all born with power. I believe we are strong, and no one is going to empower us. We already have it. It’s something that God gave us when he created each one of us, individually, unique, unrepeatable. To all of you chingonas with ovaries who are here, don’t get distracted, keep going for your goal, for your dreams, don’t let anyone steal them from you. It is yours. You have the strength, the power, no one is going to give you that. ¡Arriba las mujeres!”

The two-hour music special, hosted by Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes, honored Latin women in music. A first of its kind for Latin music, Mujeres Latinas en la Música celebrates Latin female artists, executives and creatives who are proactively working for positive change, inclusion and gender parity in the music industry.

The inaugural Latin Women in Music event was announced earlier this year as an expansion of Billboard’s Women in Music franchise. Billboard and Telemundo aim to further elevate Latin music globally and celebrate the women who have made a concrete impact on Latin music through their artistic achievements, or through tangible, noteworthy actions that have brought measurable recognition and opportunity to women, affecting positive change to the industry as a whole.

